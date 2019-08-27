Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles have been recalled because the black spouts can detach and present a choking hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall Tuesday, Aug. 27. Only black color spout base and spout cover models are included.

The bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

The bottles come in 13 ounce, 14 ounce and 20 ounce sizes, and "Contigo" is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. They were sold individually but were also sold in two-packs and three-packs.

What should you do? Consumers should immediately stop using the bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for a free replacement lid, the CPSC said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles, take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid: 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall.

Contigo, of Chicago, Ill., has received 149 reports of the spout detaching. In 18 of those reports, the spout was found in a child's mouth. About 5.7 million were sold in the United States.

You can read more information on the recall here.