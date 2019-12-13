Contemporary Christian music artist Michael W. Smith will perform at American Music Theatre on Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Smith has won three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove awards over his 36-year career. He was voted the Gospel Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year in 2003.
Smith has written music for artists such as Sandi Patty, Kathy Troccoli, Bill Gaither and Amy Grant and has toured with Grant. His “The Spirit of Christmas,” album, officially released in 2014 as “Michael W. Smith & Friends: The Spirit of Christmas,” featured duets with Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, Vince Gill, Bono, Amy Grant and Michael McDonald. He sang at the state funeral for President George H.W. Bush.
Smith also has pursued an acting career. Most recently, he appeared at the Disciple James in “The Passion,” a live musical that aired on Fox in 2016. He also has written 13 books.
Tickets for the show are $59 and are available online at amtshows.com, by phone at 800-648-4102, or in-person at the theater's box office.
American Music Theatre is located at 2425 Lincoln Highway E.