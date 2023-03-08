A suburban Philadelphia developer has started construction on a 12-story apartment building at the corner of Queen and Chestnut streets in downtown Lancaster.

Berger Rental Communities’ planned high rise at 202 N. Queen St. includes 142 units and 2,800 square feet of first-floor retail, all scheduled for completion in spring 2024. The developer declined to disclose the cost of the project.

“We’ve seen an insurgence of people, we’ve seen the median income increasing, and we think there’s a big need, especially downtown, for high-end luxury-type housing,” said Dan Berger, president and CEO of the company based in Wayne, Chester County.

When it’s completed, 202 N. Queen will be Lancaster County’s seventh-tallest building, at 130 feet.

The building will include a mix of studio and one- and two-bedroom units, with monthly rents currently estimated to range from $1,300 to $2,000, Berger officials said. The project does not include subsidized affordable housing.

Amenities planned for the apartment complex include a gym, work-from-home spaces and a sixth-story roof deck with fire pits and grilling stations. All apartments will be pet-friendly, and the building will include a pet wash station.

Berger has a contract with Red Rose Transit Authority to guarantee parking spaces inside its Queen Street parking garage, which is directly across the street from the proposed apartment building.

Berger plans to begin marketing units after a groundbreaking event March 22. The developer has recently begun looking for a retail tenant, and Berger hopes to announce the business in the summer or fall.

Construction will require the temporary removal of parking spaces on Queen and Chestnut streets in front of the project, and closing a section of sidewalk on the west side of Queen street. Some RRTA bus stops will also be relocated.

Long-term investment

202 N. Queen St. is owned by Chestnut Street Associates LLC. According to a Berger Rental Properties spokesperson, the partnership includes Berger and a real estate arm of Steinman Communications, which owns LNP Media Group, publisher of LNP.

Berger first announced the project in August 2020, with 16 stories and a fifth-floor bridge across Queen Street, connecting to the existing parking garage. The developer later reduced the height to reduce the cost of the project, and eliminated the bridge based on feedback from city officials.

Since Berger proposed the project, the development landscape has changed nationwide. Matt Johnson, Berger’s director of development, said inflation and increased interest rates raised the cost of the project by an estimated 10%.

The developer’s confidence in Lancaster city, however, has not wavered. Berger said he looks at 202 N. Queen St. as a safe financial venture which the company plans to stay invested in for years to come.

“We’re a long-term owner and operator of real estate,” he said. “We’re looking at this not month by month, but year by year, or decade by decade.”

Berger also hopes that the project will contribute to the city’s growth. Adding 200-plus tenants to downtown Lancaster will be a catalyst for local business, along with hundreds more apartments currently proposed in the city, he said.

While 202 N. Queen St. is the developer’s first high-rise, Berger teamed with Benchmark Construction and Norristown-based BartonPartners, two firms with experience in large-scale downtown projects.

Most of the 45 apartment complexes in Berger’s portfolio are located in the Philadelphia suburbs. It has owned Miller’s Crossing in Millersville for 30 years. After the acquisition of 10 S. Prince St. in 2019, the company recognized that the city would be a good place for its first high-rise building project.

“It’s a great place to be for a long-term investment,” Berger said.