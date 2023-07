Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township could have traffic delays Wednesday morning as crews repair guide rails near the off-ramp for Route 30 west.

Between 9 a.m. and noon, crews will shift traffic away from the guide rails while they make repairs.

The work is part of a $36.3 million project to widen Centerville Road, including replacing a bridge over Route 30, which is expected to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.