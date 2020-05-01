The construction industry in Pa. halted after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that all non-essential construction projects had to stop to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

And Friday, May 1, Gov. Wolf ordered that construction could continue — a week before business owners planned to reopen.

There are a few stipulations that make navigating the return to construction difficult, as we reported Friday.

The new guidelines for construction workers go as follows:

- Every worker needs to wear a mask or face covering.

- Social distancing is still in effect. There must be a 6-foot minimum distance between workers, except in cases like lifting and drywalling.

- There must not be more than 10 people gathered at a work site at the same time, even when it's outside.

- Meet electronically when possible.

- Breaks and shifts must be staggered to prevent too many people from being in the same area at once.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Hand wash stations must be made available at appropriate locations on the work site.

- Clean and disinfect all high-traffic surfaces.

- Carpooling is frowned upon, and each person should take a separate vehicle when possible.

- Each work site will need a "Pandemic Safety Officer" who makes sure workers follow the aforementioned guidelines.

Click on the PDF below to read Gov. Wolf's full list of construction orders.