The construction industry in Pa. halted after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that all non-essential construction projects had to stop to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
And Friday, May 1, Gov. Wolf ordered that construction could continue — a week before business owners planned to reopen.
There are a few stipulations that make navigating the return to construction difficult, as we reported Friday.
The new guidelines for construction workers go as follows:
- Every worker needs to wear a mask or face covering.
- Social distancing is still in effect. There must be a 6-foot minimum distance between workers, except in cases like lifting and drywalling.
- There must not be more than 10 people gathered at a work site at the same time, even when it's outside.
- Meet electronically when possible.
- Breaks and shifts must be staggered to prevent too many people from being in the same area at once.
- Hand wash stations must be made available at appropriate locations on the work site.
- Clean and disinfect all high-traffic surfaces.
- Carpooling is frowned upon, and each person should take a separate vehicle when possible.
- Each work site will need a "Pandemic Safety Officer" who makes sure workers follow the aforementioned guidelines.
Click on the PDF below to read Gov. Wolf's full list of construction orders.