Pierson Road in Warwick Township is closed for up to a month for the construction of a new street.

The road will be impassible between 339 Pierson Road and the singe-lane exit from Lancaster Evangelical Free Church at 419 Pierson Road, according to police.

Pierson Road properties with addresses 401 to 417 must be accessed from Rothsville Road, while those with addresses 301 to 339 Rust be accessed from Kissel Hill Road for the duration of the project, which is expected to last three to four weeks.

Construction of the new Siegrist Farm Road will connect Pierson Road to West Sixth Street. Once the two are connected, the intersection of Pierson and Rothsville roads will be redesigned for “right in, right out” easy access and improved traffic flow.

“Right in, right out” is a type of three-way road intersection where the turning movements of vehicles are restricted