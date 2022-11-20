Safety, mice, and a disruptive learning climate are among concerns expressed by parents of students at Conestoga Valley School District’s new $51.2 million middle school.

Gerald G. Huesken Middle School opened in late September, one month after the school year began. The district decided ongoing construction work could continue with the return of the student body.

Parents getting a first glimpse inside the school in October, however, were not pleased with what they saw.

“It's like a disaster waiting to happen,” Victoria Shank, whose son is a sixth-grader at the school, said at the beginning of this month. “I don't understand how this is acceptable. We're putting our teachers and our children in an unsafe situation.”

Shank is an administrator of the Conestoga Valley Stands Up private Facebook group, which was created in support of mask mandates and increased COVID-19 safety protocols. While parents share concerns with her in the group, she said many do not want to speak out publicly.

Shank said she and several of the parents toured the school Oct. 12 and 13 during a “Cruise the Hall” event.

“It was really quite shocking to see how unfinished the building was,” Shank said, who toured the school Oct. 13.

Shank said complaints shared by other parents ranged from mice loose in the hallways to safety concerns. She said some students saw mice in the school, and district spokesperson Katie O’Dell confirmed that exterminators were sent to the site over a month ago to address vermin issues.

O’Dell said via phone that having mice was “unavoidable” considering some areas of the building located near a large field had to remain open to move materials in and out.

Above all else, Shank said she worries for her son’s safety.

With plywood being used as makeshift windows, Shank worries how easily someone might be able to enter the building and how difficult it might be for students to escape in an active shooter situation.

“I fear sending my child to school every day there because I don’t understand how they’re gonna get out if they’re in the cafeteria with boarded up windows,” Shank said.

O’Dell, however, said Monday that all doors are locked and the safety of students has never been compromised by construction, adding glass windows are expected to arrive for installation within a week.

Other worries Shank shared include noise from construction, students unable to practice their instruments in what are still unfinished music rooms and cold getting in through open spaces for windows blocked only by plywood.

In a phone call, O’Dell said the completion date for construction is unknown and couldn’t offer an explanation why that information is unavailable. The school’s gymnasium and music room remain unfinished and there is one panel of plywood still left in the cafeteria, she said in a phone call. Until the gymnasium is ready, student gym classes are outside, she indicated over the phone. Music classes are taught in finished rooms while the music room is under construction, according to O’Dell.

O’Dell said in an email that most of the complaints have been addressed, adding photos taken by Shank on the “Cruise the Hall” nights are “terribly outdated.” She provided new photos she said demonstrate a more finished look.

She said in a phone call that the district hasn’t received negative feedback. O’Dell also declined to comment on whether or not the contractor, Columbia-based Abacus Construction Management, was penalized for project delays as there are “legal nuances involved.”

Repeated delays

Construction of the new middle school began July 2020 so the district could house sixth-grade students who attended classes at the district’s elementary schools, according to the district webpage for construction updates. The district said the new school will help accommodate an expected moderate population growth that otherwise would bring the middle school and most elementary schools near effective capacity.

The school was originally scheduled to be completed Jan. 1 before being delayed to the beginningof this school year on Aug. 24. Construction delays and material delays, however, ended up pushing back the building’s opening to Sept. 27.

“It has been a tremendous opportunity for myself, our staff, our students, and their families to be the first to experience our new middle school and make it our own,” middle school Principal Rachel Metzinger said in an email Wednesday. “Construction often comes with unexpected delays and this project is no different, but I have and will continue to welcome communication with families and I appreciate the positive and supportive communication I have received.”

O’Dell said in a phone call that a temporary occupancy permit was issued before admitting students but couldn’t confirm an exact date it was issued. East Lampeter Township Manager Ralph Hutchison confirmed over the phone that the district had received several temporary occupancy permits but a full occupancy permit hasn’t been issued. Hutchison didn’t know the date or exactly how many permits were issued.

It is also unknown when a full occupancy permit will be issued for the school.

A full occupancy permit means the property meets all code and usage requirements for habitation. Temporary occupancy permits are given when only portions of the building are complete.

O’Dell said in a phone call that the district decided students could move in when a temporary occupancy permit was issued.

“A tremendous amount of progress has been made since our last update; all educational pods are complete and all above-grid inspections – to include fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and lighting – have passed,” wrote Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski in a Sept. 13 letter to parents announcing its final delay before students moved into the school.

As the opening date for the middle school was delayed, Shank said there was a lack of communication from the district and sometimes parents would receive notice of a scheduling change just a few days in advance.

Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders were taught virtually the first week of school, who then began attending the former middle school building at 500 Mount Sidney Road in East Lampeter Township and the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 at 1020 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster city.

Including the virtual start, students experienced three delays to their first day at the new middle school.

“I would like more transparency or honest communication about where we are with the building,” Shank said. “I don’t think that’s too much to ask for.”

