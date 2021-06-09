Construction on Lancaster city’s first new fire station in more than 45 years has been completed, the Lancaster Bureau of Fire announced on Wednesday.

The new 18,000 square-foot station, located at 425 West King Street, will house both of the city's two specialized fire units while responding to emergencies 24/7 with a minimum of eight firefighters on duty, the fire bureau said in a news release.

Crews at the $6.5 million station are expected to run about 4,000 service calls each year, according to the news release.

“One of the foundations of a strong city is public safety,” said Mayor Danene Sorace. “This new fire station is a major investment and reflects our commitment to providing for the safety of the public by protecting life, property, and the environment.”

The station is specially designed to control dangerous contaminants, the fire bureau said.

Cancer rates among firefighters are about 40-50% higher than the general population, and research has shown that regular exposure to known carcinogens at fire scenes exaggerates these health concerns.

Bruce Evans, the fire station’s architect, incorporated this knowledge into the station’s layout and design. The station is broken up into three zones: a dirty “hot zone” that includes fire apparatus and equipment rooms, a clean “cold zone” that includes administrative and living spaces and a “transition zone” between.

“From day one, Mayor Sorace and I made a commitment to our dedicated men and women of the Fire Bureau that improving their workspace would be a top priority,” said Fire Chief Scott Little. “Everyone recognized early on that these facilities had to be built in a specialized manner – it’s not just a garage to house a fire truck as they were designed years ago.”

With work on the West King Street station now completed, construction crews will now begin working on a second new fire station at 333 East King Street that will complete the $12.7 million dollar infrastructure upgrade for both locations, the fire bureau said.

The East King Street fire station will be under construction for about 12 months.