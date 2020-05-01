Dave Sload has made sure to tune in when Gov. Tom Wolf makes public comments about the state’s response to COVID-19, especially since mid-March when, without warning, the governor ordered non-essential construction to stop as part of the effort to combat the pandemic.

So he was listening last week, shocked to hear Wolf make another surprise announcement — non-essential construction could again begin, and May 1 — today — had been selected as the restart date.

That’s a week earlier than originally expected.

“A lot of us were texting back and forth saying, ‘Did he move it up? Is this a slip?’" said Sload, president and CEO at Associated Builders & Contractors’ Keystone Chapter. “As an industry, we’ve been extremely anxious to get back to work.”

Wolf had, in fact, moved up the restart date, ending the six-week construction shutdown, which forced thousands of layoffs while leaving half finished projects in limbo, occasionally exposed to damaging weather, Sload said.

This week, Lancaster County builders said they were scrambling to ready for a return to work, calling back employees, preparing to meet new health guidelines and re-evaluating project sites.

‘We have to be safe’

“It’s not just push a button and things are back to normal again,” said Joe Dougherty, vice president at Lancaster-based Wickersham Construction and Engineering.

Dougherty addressed the return to work early Thursday, explaining his company has been among the many spending the week calling back laid off workers. Some companies had to temporarily part ways with 100% of their workforce, Sload said, speaking for his Manheim-based association’s 500-plus member companies.

All told, about 5,707 Lancaster County tradesmen lost jobs due to the pandemic, according to the Workforce Investment Board of Lancaster County.

“Everybody wants to get back to work, but the bottom line is we have to be safe, or this isn’t going to work,” said Karen Watkins, Building Industry Association of Lancaster County’s executive officer.

Watkins was referring to health-safety guidelines from the governor’s office, which require construction crews to wear masks, maintain social distancing and provide hand washing and sanitizing stations while also taking other precautions.

Most of those precautions have been in place on Wohlsen Construction Co. sites since long before Wolf announced his guidelines, Senior Vice President Michael Funck said.

Certain construction projects, like those related to health care, were allowed to continue during the shutdown, and waivers for other types of work could be requested. It was those exceptions that allowed Lancaster-based Wohlsen employees to continue their work, Funck said.

Companies that were able to work through the shutdown likely will have an advantage during today’s restart to non-essential construction, Watkins said, explaining others may be limited to re-evaluating worksites and developing plans to distribute personal protective equipment.

“I think Friday is going to be a mixed bag,” she said Thursday.

‘Hurt everybody’s bottom line’

Following the governor’s guidelines will be paramount to ensuring Pennsylvania construction is not shut down again — a possibility that would prove financially devastating to the already-hurting industry, Pennsylvania Builders Association CEO Daniel Durden said.

“The last thing we want is some knucklehead screwing it up for the rest of us,” he said.

Already, the first shutdown has led to widespread delays in ongoing and not-yet-started projects, experts said. Also, a pandemic-related economic decline has led other customers to cancel planned construction altogether, they said. That’s true in commercial, industrial and residential markets.

“It’s absolutely hurt everybody’s bottom line,” Watkins said.

And it would be foolish to expect that today’s resumption of non-essential construction will mean that operations will be back to normal, she said.

Some laid off employees may be unable to return to work due to child care issues — the pandemic has forced schools to close — or because they or their family members have underlying illnesses that would make them especially susceptible to the contagious virus, said Bob Brandt, Ephrata-based Benchmark Construction Co.’s president and CEO. Other builders may have left Pennsylvania for work in other states, where shutdowns were less restrictive, experts said.

And even if a workforce is unaffected, it’s likely that contractors will have to deal with supply chain issues. For example, Watkins said, Pennsylvania cabinet workers have not yet been permitted to return to work, so many kitchen projects likely will have to remain on-hold.

“Sanitizing will take some extra time, team meetings will be different and code inspection scheduling may be hindered,” Watkins said, “but these are all temporary adjustments that will be eased when appropriate.”