More than two dozen people representing multiple grassroots conservative organizations gathered outside the Strasburg Township municipal building Thursday night where state Rep. Bryan Cutler was holding a constituent town hall meeting.

They said they were there to demand that Cutler resign from the House. Many held homemade signs addressed to Cutler: “You sold out,” “You work for us” and “Resign.”

Members of the crowd called out, “Why did he vote for a Democrat?” “How much money did he take?” and “What is he hiding?” They said Cutler betrayed Pennsylvania Republicans early this month when he engineered the surprise election of Democrat Mark Rozzi to be House Speaker.

At the time, Cutler described the installation of Rozzi as a bipartisan solution to a standoff between the two parties, both of which could lay claim to a narrow majority in the chamber.

But some of the protesters who gathered Thursday said Cutler should have used his power as GOP House leader to give Republicans control of the chamber. That, they said, would have enabled passage of a constitutional amendment to require voter ID at the polls.

Berks County Patriots, FreePA’s Capital Area Chapter and PA Liberty Alliance were some of the participating groups with members in attendance. The protest was organized, in part, by Charles Sam Faddis, a retired CIA officer who leads the PA Patriots Coalition and has been a leading proponent of the false allegation that election fraud robbed Donald Trump of a second term.

Cutler’s town hall meeting was RSVP only. Few, if any, of the protesters were allowed inside. As people who had registered in advance walked through the protesters to enter the township building, they were encouraged to speak up and ask Cutler “why he voted for a Democrat.” Most walked by without engaging.

After about an hour, the leaders of each group decided to call it a night, thanking everyone for coming.

“I think we made our point pretty effectively,” Faddis said. “We’re not letting you forget this, Bryan. We know what you did.”

Faddis added, “There is apparently a serious movement underway in the House GOP right now to call a caucus to oust the existing Republican leadership, which would include this guy (Cutler). That’s how upset they are.”

He and several other Organizers encouraged protestors to contact their House members to voice their opposition to Cutler’s continued leadership of the GOP caucus. They named state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, a conservative from Lancaster County, as one lawmaker working to overturn the deal that made Rozzi speaker.