Wildlife conservation officials shot and killed a deer that wandered into J.C. Penney in Park City Center on Thursday afternoon.

Bob D’Angelo, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said Friday that a game warden shot and killed the buck after staff barricaded it in one of the store’s dressing rooms. A video on social media shows a wildlife conservation officer on a ladder handing a rifle down to another officer.

The buck entered the mall shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. Janelle Kiscaddin, 46, and her friend Brittany Kreiser, 23, both of Lebanon County, were parking outside J.C. Penney when they saw the buck walking down the sidewalk toward the entrance to the building. The animal “freaked out” when it saw people nearby, slammed its head against the glass door, and went inside when the automatic doors opened, Kiscaddin said. That entrance is near the Qdoba restaurant.

Kiscaddin said the buck, which was already injured, left a trail of blood that led into the store, and it appeared to have broken a mirror inside.

“The floors in J.C. Penny are white, so it looked really bad. My friend and I felt like we were in a dream,” she said. “There was blood everywhere. It looked like a murder scene. People thought someone got shot.”

The animal found its way into a dressing room, and Kiscaddin said she saw mall security and staff members barricade it inside as it banged its head against the door.

D’Angelo explained that game officials couldn’t tranquilize the buck because of the upcoming rifle hunting season: If a hunter were to harvest the animal’s meat, the drug’s toxicity could be harmful. The animal also couldn’t be harvested for meat because of its injuries.

The store closed soon after so officials could remove the carcass through the mall’s back entrance, D’Angelo said.