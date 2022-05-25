With a $5 million goal, the Lancaster Conservancy on Tuesday launched a fundraising campaign to support the organization’s effort to protect the “few remaining” natural spaces in Lancaster County and parts of neighboring York County that border the Susquehanna River.

The conservancy says it hopes to raise the money over the next year. Funds will be used to grow its portfolio of managed lands to more than 10,000 acres, as well as maintain and improve the woodlands, wetlands and meadows it already oversees. The funds will also pay for improvements to the Climbers Run Nature Center in Martic Township, described as “a hub for environmental education.”

The conservancy, founded in 1969, now manages more than 8,000 acres in both Lancaster and York counties

Fritz Schroeder, the conservancy’s senior vice president of community impact, said the need is urgent.

“There are a lot of opportunities to develop and put housing on those glens,” he said, referring to the narrow valleys that line the Susquehanna River, a collection of wild spaces seen as a top priority for conservation. “We are absolutely afraid we are going to lose them.”

The plan, Schroeder said, is to acquire and preserve those spaces, as well as other wild areas throughout the county, before any development occurs. Lancaster County already has the lowest percentage of forested acres than any other county in the state, according to a conservancy news release.

All told, officials hope to raise $21 million. And as of this month, $17,065,155 had already been raised — pledged by more than 80 donors during a “silent” fundraising period that mostly focused on regular supporters, officials said.

Now, the conservancy hopes the general public will make donations to account for the about $5 million that remains uncollected toward the overall goal.

“This is all private dollars,” conservancy President Phil Wenger said, explaining public grant funding is not being sought or counted toward reaching the goal.

It’s a goal that officials said they are optimistic they’ll reach, especially due to renewed interest in the outdoors among young adults, which may have been bolstered by COVID-19 lockdowns early on in the pandemic. Providing public, recreational access to preserves is part of the conservancy’s model.

“People of younger generations . . . want to move to areas where there are outdoor activities,” Schroeder said.

Improvements at the conservancy’s Climbers Run Nature Center will support programs that serve many school-aged children.

“We really want to create a demonstration site where anyone can come and learn about ecological restoration,” Wenger said.

People interested in donating can find more information at www.lancasterconservancy.org/protect-and-restore/ or by calling 717-392-7891, officials said.