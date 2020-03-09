Standing against the creation of new gun laws is the aim of a proposal that's expected to appear before Conoy Township leaders this week.

But in the lead up to their meeting Thursday, officials pointed out it’s an issue they’ve long been targeting.

In fact, they took a similar approach in 2013, according to Stephen Mohr, chairman of the township’s five-member board of supervisors.

“Most people forgot we enacted it,” Mohr said, referring to a previous resolution that opposes increased firearms regulation.

On Friday, Mohr was speaking about a prospective vote to update that resolution — one that would designate the township a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The designation, Mohr said, would prohibit the use of township dollars or personnel to enforce future federal and state firearms laws. They’re laws Mohr and his supporters believe would violate their constitutional right to own and carry firearms.

It’s an update that a majority of the township’s supervisors voted to pursue.

“We want to be emphatic that we support the second amendment,” Mohr said.

That emphasis already is apparent throughout Conoy, where public streets are posted with township-approved signs reading: “Welcome to Conoy Township. This is not a gun-free zone.”

It also was reinforced by that first resolution passed in 2013, which makes clear that no new rules or policies would be passed to further regulate access to firearms. That document also “objects to any law, state or federal, that attempts to do the same.”

“There was no fanfare when we did that, and it was no big deal,” Mohr said.

‘I don’t know what to expect’

There would not be many changes to the proposed resolution beyond adding language specific to the Second Amendment sanctuary designation, Mohr said.

It’s that language that supervisors will use to justify their ban on using township resources to enforce future gun laws, according to Conoy solicitor Bernadette Hohenadel.

Hohenadel said she has been preparing the resolution, which will be presented to supervisors Thursday. It’s possible that they could vote to approve it on that date, she said.

What: Conoy Township supervisors meeting. When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: Conoy Township municipal building, 211 Falmouth Road, Bainbridge

he’s anxious to see how the gathering plays out.

“I don’t know what to expect,” he said. “We could have busloads, and we could have just a few local people, anything in between.”

Mohr said he’s received more than 100 phone calls from residents supporting the stance against further gun control.

He’s received calls from some people against the Second Amendment sanctuary designation, too, he said.

Among the proposal’s opponents is Supervisor Justin Risser, the only board member to vote against pursuing the designation.

Risser, a gun owner, has said he believes it’s foolish to spend time and money on a resolution opposing laws that don’t even exist.

He, too, has received messages of support from local residents, including through one woman’s email.

“Thanks for being a mature, thoughtful voice of reason on the board of supervisors,” she said. “I appreciate your willingness to vote how you see best, based on looking at an issue pragmatically.”

Risser also worries that the selective policing of laws could open the township up to lawsuits.

His fears are valid, Hohenadel said.