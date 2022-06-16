Three robbers don’t know how lucky they are that things didn’t go south when they confronted Stephen Mohr on Sunday afternoon at the Sheetz in East Donegal Township.

Stephen Mohr, as in Conoy Township Supervisor Stephen Mohr.

Conoy Township, where signs declare: “This is not a gun free zone.”

The signs were Mohr’s idea back in 2014.

Mohr, 72, recounted the robbery Thursday in hopes of alerting other people to what police told him appeared to be the work of professional thieves.

“Of all things, it was a Sunday afternoon at 2:30. Who would expect anything to go down at that time of the day?” Mohr said.

Mohr, a farmer, was filling up his pickup with diesel. He then planned to drive to New Holland to buy water buffalo, which he raises for his Bhutanese and Nepalese customers.

As Mohr began fueling, he noticed a newer black Chevrolet Tahoe parked ahead of him, blocking his exit and also blocking the view from the River Road. The trailer Mohr was towing with his truck blocked the view from the store.

The man driving the Tahoe motioned for Mohr to come over.

“When I came over he said he didn’t have enough fuel. He was loaded with gold jewelry. He asked me for $150,” Mohr said.

“I said, ‘All right, I'll give you money, but I don’t want anything. I don’t want your jewelry.’ But I said, ‘Someday you better pay it forward to somebody else,’” Mohr said.

Mohr, who said he saw at least three people in the SUV, pulled out seven $20 bills and gave them to the man, who never exited the Tahoe. Mohr was carrying cash to buy the water buffalo.

“I said, ‘That’s it. You get your fuel and someday you pay somebody else,’” Mohr said. But the man insisted that Mohr give him $150. “Then I knew I was in trouble,” Mohr continued, “I knew it was some sort of setup or robbery.”

He responded to the Tahoe’s driver, “Listen, I gave you $140. Ten dollars isn’t going to make a difference.” When the man insisted on $150 again, Mohr handed it over. “I told him that’s the last I want to hear about it.”

Then, Mohr said, a woman passenger, who had exited the SUV, apparently from the passenger side, grabbed him by the neck and shoulders. She had jewelry in her hand, seemingly to offer to sell or distract him, Mohr said.

The woman said, “Mama mia, I need $200,” Mohr said, adding he told her to get away from him. They struggled a bit and she managed to grab cash from his pocket. Mohr did not want to say how much.

Then, the woman ran and got back in the Tahoe and it drove off, Mohr said. He estimated the robbery took about five or so minutes.

“Nobody got hurt. I'm glad they picked on me instead of some old bugger that might not have stayed on their feet,” Mohr said. “They had no idea that just six miles north, there's a sign saying this isn’t a gun free zone. …It could’ve turned nasty.”

But, he said, the crooks didn’t display a weapon, so neither did he.

Mohr described the assailants as well-dressed and in their 40s. Both the man and a woman seated immediately behind the driver were “swimming” in gold jewelry, he said. The man, whom Mohr described as muscular, was wearing a white Tommy Hilfiger shirt.

Susquehanna Regional Police posted a photo of the Tahoe and its Texas license plate, PJX-9926. Mohr said police told him the plate was fake.

A message left for Susquehanna Regional Police on Thursday was not immediately returned.