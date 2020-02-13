Supervisors in a northwest Lancaster County township voted 3-1 Thursday night to have their solicitor draft a resolution expressing support for the Second Amendment and pledging to resist efforts by the state that they believe violate the right to bear arms.

Conoy Township supervisors Chairman Stephen Mohr proposed a resolution similar to one passed by the city of Norton, Virginia, that declares it to be a “Second Amendment sanctuary city” and pledges to not cooperate with state efforts to ban certain guns and to pressure county commissioners to do the same.

Mohr said Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf wants to pass a gun-control law similar to one in Virginia that has led to a number of rural counties there talking about seceding from the state and joining West Virginia.

“We’re saying this is what we believe. If you try and come and take (our guns), we’re going to have problems,” Mohr said.

Mohr said Lancaster city would never join in but that Second Amendment sanctuary cities could become a statewide movement in Pennsylvania if other municipalities join Conoy.

The dissenting vote came from Justin Risser, who was at his second meeting as a township supervisor after defeating incumbent John Shearer with write-in votes in November’s election. Risser said he supports the right to bear arms, but he did not believe a township should be getting involved in that issue and expressed fear that the township might be sued.

“This is not in our realm of governing. This is a state and federal issue,” Risser said.

All Conoy Township’s supervisors are Republican.

Working off Virginia

Solicitor Bernadette Hohenadel said she would not recommend anything close to the Norton resolution but offered to draft something.

When Risser asked if a resolution could lead to a lawsuit, Hohenadel said it could.

One person in the audience suggested sending a letter opposing gun control, but Mohr said it would be ineffective.

“You might as well take it and wipe your goats’ butts when they have diarrhea,” Mohr said.

Hohenadel said the Norton resolution could be a problem for the township, since it could be used as a defense by someone who is using guns in an offensive way. She said any attempt to enforce a law about using a gun could be countered by the defendant pointing to the township’s resolution.

Risser proposed delaying action for a month, saying that many township residents were unaware the township supervisors had a Second Amendment resolution on the agenda. He suggested seeing how many people show up at a meeting a month later. Mohr said such a meeting would draw an overwhelming crowd from outside the area.

“You’ll have people from Pittsburgh. You’ll have people from Scranton. They’ll be here by the busload,” Mohr said.

Supervisor Gina Mariani offered to circle parts of the Norton resolution supervisors like and give that to Hohenadel; Hohenadel said that would provide her with some guidance as she drafts a resolution that could be voted on next month. She also said the Norton resolution had references that were specific to Virginia law that would need to be changed.