A white pickup truck sat parked Thursday night outside of the Conoy Township building, and from its bed waved two flags, one American and the other showing support for the Second Amendment.

Within the building, a majority of the township’s five supervisors offered their own symbol of support for the right to bear arms by reaffirming a resolution they passed in 2013.

It was a move both celebrated and decried by opposing members of an overflow crowd that spilled out of the small meeting space into the parking lot outside.

And despite earlier conversations, supervisors did not officially deem the township a Second Amendment sanctuary, and the resolution will have no effect on how current or future laws are enforced.

That’s according to Conoy solicitor Matthew J. Creme, who made it clear that the resolution would offer “no protection for anyone who interferes” with the enforcement of laws.

His statement flew in the face of comments previously made by township officials, who talked about passing the resolution as a way to ensure that township resources would not be used to enforce future gun laws.

Thursday’s 4-1 vote simply reaffirmed an early resolution passed in 2013, when supervisors stipulated they would not take any action to further regulate access to firearms, and that the township “objects to any law, state or federal, that attempts to do the same.”

Creme called the new action a “political statement” — a symbol similar to previously installed signs on township streets that read: “Welcome to Conoy Township. This is not a gun-free zone.”

Opponents to the resolution, including resident Erin Rothermel, questioned whether it was wise or warranted to spend time and resources just to make a statement — one that had largely already been made in 2013.

“It accomplishes no practical aims,” she said.

But to supporters like Joe Goody it was a resolution that needed to be passed.

“It’s a symbolic gesture, but a very important gesture nonetheless,” he said. “We don’t want any new laws.”

Supervisors’ Chairman Steve Mohr has pointed out the plan to reaffirm the resolution came alongside a push for stricter gun control in neighboring Virginia, as well as what he believes is anti-gun rhetoric from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

The goal, Mohr has said, is to protect township residents’ constitutional right to own and carry firearms.

To people who worry that all of Conoy’s pro-gun showmanship is simply to garner attention, Mohr had a message.

“We don’t want the publicity,” he said, explaining it’s his goal simply to protect gun owners’ rights.

When it came to a vote, Mohr and supervisors Gina Mariani and Kevin McKain voted in favor of reaffirming the ordinance. Supervisor Justin Risser, who previously opposed a stricter Second Amendment sanctuary plan, also voted in favor of it. Risser said he had no problem reaffirming the 2013 resolution because it was already on the books.

This time, a dissenting vote came from Supervisor Clyde Pickel, who did not immediately explain why.