A Conoy Township man picked up a missing 14-year-old girl and transported her across the county after having sent her numerous sexually explicit messages on social media, according to Susquehanna Regional police.

Carl Richard Umbrell Jr., 50, picked up the girl at a location in Conoy Township sometime between 9:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 12:30 a.m. Oct 3, then took her about 30 miles away to the 400 block of Lancaster Pike in Providence Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Umbrell was arrested Monday on charges of interference with custody of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

The girl, who was later reported missing, was taken without the knowledge or permission of her parents, police said.

Umbrell and the girl had been exchanging messages on social media for about two weeks, with conversations sometimes becoming sexually explicit. Umbrell sent the girl numerous lewd messages, telling her he found her “sexy” and encouraging her to send him photographs of herself, police said.

Umbrell was aware during the conversations that the girl was underage, writing in one Facebook message “sometimes I forget you’re only 14,” according to the affidavit.

Police first received a report the girl was missing at 1:08 a.m., being told she had run away from her mother’s residence.

Umbrell later called police, admitting to taking the girl and claiming the girl’s family was harassing him on social media, according to the affidavit.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Umbrell.

Judge Randall Miller set Umbrell’s bail at $250,000 Monday, court records show. He is currently free on unsecured bail.

Umbrell will face a preliminary hearing before Miller on Feb. 25.