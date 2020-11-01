About five miles south of Lancaster County’s southern border, the Conowingo Dam stretches across a portion of the lower Susquehanna River in Maryland, standing for more than 90 years as the state’s largest generator of renewable energy.

But over that period, it’s done more than just create electricity. It’s served as a barrier, trapping pollution — sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus — behind its concrete walls and preventing it from flowing downstream to damage the Chesapeake Bay.

At least that’s what environmental regulators believed before recent studies showed that the now-piled-up pollution spills over the dam anytime there is a significant storm, said Bryan Seipp, with the Center for Watershed Protection.

And now, federal environmental regulators have mandated that the dam’s spilling pollution be accounted for. It’s a mandate that will require additional pollution-reduction projects and spending in the bay watershed, including in Lancaster County, which is already struggling to meet previously established goals.

“Obviously, Lancaster is a super important area for the Chesapeake Bay,” Seipp said, referring to the county’s large amount of agricultural land — a chief contributor of pollutants.

It will also mean pushing for even more community buy-in, especially from local farmers whose streamside land and operations often already have been targeted for pollution remediation. It could be a tough ask, according to Christopher Thompson, Lancaster Conservation District manager.

“The message was, ‘If you do this, the bay is fixed,” Thompson said. “Well, now we have to go back and say, ‘Well you did X, but now you need to do Y and Z.’ It seems like it never ends.”

Thompson shared that local perspective in the days after officials at the Center for Watershed Protection released a 145-page draft of their plan to meet Conowingo Dam pollution goals, with a main focus on reducing 6 million pounds of nitrogen.

“It’s daunting,” Seipp said.

Mandated pollution reduction

Nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus are carried from both urban and agricultural land by stormwater into streams and rivers, which eventually empty into the bay. There, they contribute to oxygen-poor dead zones that can choke out marine life. Those same pollutants also hurt local, Lancaster County waterways.

To combat that effect, regulators at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have mandated pollution reduction throughout the bay watershed, which stretches more than 64,000 square miles, including central Pennsylvania.

In the state, Lancaster County is the highest contributor of those types of pollutants, and the county is not on track to meet a 2025 nitrogen reduction goal of 11.46 million pounds. A countywide plan only aims to reduce 9.19 million pounds — 80% of the goal.

It’s the best that can be achieved after a comprehensive planning effort, said Allyson Gibson, a coordinator with Lancaster Clean Water Partners.

“We don’t readily see where else we would go to get more improvements on our farms or in our urban/suburban areas,” Gibson said.

On top of that, it will cost millions of dollars to complete improvement projects, which must take place on both public and private land. And the pool of available money to complete that work is not large enough to cover projected costs, Gibson said.

“The fact is, Lancaster County efforts to clean up its streams remain woefully underfunded,” she said.

Funding issues

All of that was true before the addition of the new, previously overlooked obligation to account for Conowingo Dam pollution.

Seipp said a team outside of the Center for Watershed Protection has been tasked with planning for Conowingo projects’ funding, so he was unable to answer related questions.

What remains unclear is whether Conowingo projects will create competition by relying on the same funding sources as the separate Lancaster County and greater Pennsylvania cleanup efforts.

“I don’t really see them as competing, as much as creating a greater demand for funding,” Thompson said.

And Seipp pointed out that neither Lancaster County nor Pennsylvania will shoulder the entire burden. Responsibility for dam-related pollution reduction is spread throughout the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed, which includes parts of Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as Washington D.C.

“I think we all acknowledge that this is a big challenge, this is a significant challenge. This is not an easy ask or an easy out,” Seipp said.

It’s possible that funding could be leveraged in ways that would allow parts of a single project to satisfy multiple mandates, Seipp said.

Also, Seipp said planners put an emphasis on preserving farmland and keeping costs low whenever possible, looking to minimize the impact to local stakeholders, whose participation is critical to meeting goals.

“Nobody is requiring those landowners to do anything. We are asking them to please work with us,” he said. “We all need to work together if we are going to save the Chesapeake Bay or our local watersheds.”

Now, Seipp said planners are looking for feedback from stakeholders — individual residents, businesses, watershed groups and local governments — on the draft plan, which is available online at www.chesapeakebay.net. Comments can be submitted by email to CWIP@chesapeakebay.net until Dec. 21.

Gibson said officials at Lancaster Clean Water Partners will participate.

The “Partners will hold a listening session to gather comments for submission on the Conowingo (Watershed Implementation Plan) during the public comment period,” she said.

That feedback will be considered as Conowingo plans are finalized, according to Seipp, who said the goal is to start implementing related projects by 2022 or 2023.