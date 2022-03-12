Grief in the African American community will be the focus of a daylong conference March 26 at the Groff Event Center in Lancaster city.

The Rev. Vondol Hammond, associate pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, said the conference was created to move the African American community away from suppressing and internalizing feelings associated with grief.

“So, the focus really is on making people aware that we all grieve, we grieve differently and help with the mental, emotional and maybe spiritual state of being during grieving … especially the impact of COVID-19 on that in our community,” Hammond said. “Particularly, when you think about some of the traumatic losses that we’ve had in the African American community – from George Floyd, to Breonna Taylor to Sandra Bland – we kind of become retraumatized every time we look at those things. And that’s why we’re going to do something in regard to the trauma of racism and loss.”

Hammond, who organized the conference along with Rev. Troia Butcher, Dr. Karen Polite and the Rev. Sherry Lupton, said the event will provide a safe space and resources for healing. The woman are members of the Expressions of Grief in the Community Planning Committee, which is not affiliated to Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The conference will include a panel discussion and open dialogue led by Butcher, founder of The Good Grief Healing Center in East Hempfield Township, and grief workshops with topics that address:

How to express grief

COVID-19 and grief

Grief in the African-American community and seeking professional assistance

The trauma of racism in loss

Homicidal grief

Loss of family members

Servant leaders and their grief

The process of transitioning from mourning into dancing, which refers to the biblical reference in Psalm 30:11-12.

“It’s an opportunity for us to break bread and talk about our loved ones,” Hammond said. “ … There were times when we had to have funerals during COVID-19 and they had to be small, they took place at the church, there was no seating, the families had to come up with their own way of gathering to feed one another and it was definitely a strain on families to have to figure that out, when our normal process may have been to gather in a social room and to provide that meal for people to have a repass. So, we’re grateful that we’re able to do that as a part of the event.”

The “Expressions of Grief in the Community” conference is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/expressions-of-grief-in-the-community-grief-loss-and-healing-tickets-251689268377. Registration ends March 25.

A Continental breakfast and lunch will be served at the event, which, Hammond said, is not just for nourishment purposes but for healing purposes as well.

Hammond said the recent increase in food prices presented a challenge for organizers, but event sponsors Groff Event Center, TCP In The Morning and Ebenezer Baptist Church helped offset the cost.

Food security has been a growing concern as the price of meat, poultry, fish and eggs have gone up by 13% over the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor consumer price index of February 2022.

Despite the financial challenges, Hammond said it was important to provide the tickets at a low cost so people in the community can receive the resources and mechanisms necessary to heal from grief.

“I hope if they have not begun the process of grief, that they will feel comfortable in working on that journey,” Hammond said. “That they will understand that there’s no right or wrong way to grieve and that connecting to one another is a part of the healing process of grief. Sharing where you are in that space will help tremendously to not only embark on the journey but to keep that process ongoing.”