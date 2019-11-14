The Amish Heritage Foundation is holding its second annual conference in New York City this weekend, a year after its inaugural event at Franklin & Marshall College.
This year's conference takes place at Columbia University, on the theme: "Overturning Wisconsin v. Yoder: Making Education a Federal Right for All Children."
Founded by former church member Torah Bontrager, the nonprofit seeks changes to laws that allow Amish to opt their children out of higher education.
Amish communities end formal schooling after eighth grade. Decided 7-0 by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1972, the Wisconsin v. Yoder ruling held that making further education compulsory violated Amish religious rights.
The conference's keynote speaker, Michael Rebell, is a Columbia law professor and attorney who specializes in educational rights. He will discuss state and federal education law and discuss how to make education "an explicit federal right for all children."
Besides its activism, the foundation also is developing various social services both for ex-Amish and for those who remain but lack access. Its engagement extends to other insular religious communities, including ultra-Orthodox Jews and fundamentalist Islam.