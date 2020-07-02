More than a third of residents at Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Data released Tuesday show a cumulative total of 163 resident and 75 staff cases at the 446-bed facility in Lancaster Township. That's an increase of 84 cases, or 55%, from a week earlier, when it showed 99 resident and 55 staff cases.

Executive director Howard Hay said in an email Tuesday that the increase is primarily because of comprehensive testing the health department required. The testing found many people who did not have symptoms but tested positive.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has said modeling supports the possibility that the virus can be transmitted from infected people who have not yet or never develop symptoms.

Hay wrote that the home has tested all residents and staff for the virus, done two rounds of follow-up testing, and "is following the recommended post testing actions to prevent transmission," including separating patients into different zones depending on their virus status.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The department's data also shows that the home remains at 75 deaths, all but one of which occurred by May 23. No other home in the state has reported as many, but some smaller homes have reported higher rates of deaths; those at Conestoga View are equivalent to 17% of its beds.

Related articles