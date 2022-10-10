Conestoga Valley School District Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski announced his retirement effective June 30, 2023, at the school board meeting Monday night.

Zuilkoski cited “health and family reasons” as an explanation for his retirement.

In June, Zuilkoski will have been at the district for six years, according to a 2017 LNP | LancasterOnline article. Prior to CV, he worked as the superintendent at Eastern Lebanon County School District in Myerstown.

In a letter posted on the district website shortly after 9 p.m. last night, Zuilkoski thanked the school board, staff, students, and families for their support. He also listed several accomplishments under his leadership at CV, including successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a 6-8 middle level instructional model, increasing support for at-risk and special education populations, and upgrading all district buildings.