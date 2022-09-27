Conestoga Valley School District’s middle school students are expected – following a series of construction delays – to begin in-person instruction at the newly constructed Gerald G. Huesken Middle School Tuesday.

Eighth-graders are expected to start classes at the building at 2114 Horseshoe Road in East Lampeter Township, ahead of seventh-graders who will start Thursday and sixth-graders who will start Friday. The latest delay, pushing the staggered start initially planned for Sept. 20 to 23 to this week, was announced at the school board’s Sept. 12 meeting so the district could complete several items necessary for the temporary occupancy permit to be issued Sept. 22.

“A tremendous amount of progress has been made since our last update; all educational pods are complete and all above-grid inspections – to include fire alarms, sprinkler systems, and lighting – have passed,” wrote Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski in an announcement on the district website.

Classes for the district’s approximately 1,000 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders began in person Sept. 6 at the former Gerald G. Huesken Middle School building at 500 Mount Sidney Road in East Lampeter Township and the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 at 1020 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster city. This followed a stint of virtual instruction at the beginning of the school year.

Meals for students at the IU13 were prepared and delivered from the old middle school building, said district spokesperson Katie Meier in an email Monday.

In addition to completing work for the new school’s permit and giving teachers extra time to settle into their classrooms, the latest delay allowed for more time to work on the cafeteria, according to Zuilkoski’s announcement. The building’s kitchen has passed inspection and the cafeteria is now completed, Meier said in an email.

Meier didn’t respond to a question regarding eating arrangements once students begin instruction at the new model school.

Originally scheduled to be completed by January of this year, the $51.6 million project was previously delayed due to COVID-19-related issues including labor shortages and supply issues.

By building a new middle school, the district reasons it will accommodate an expected moderate population growth that otherwise would bring the middle school and most elementary schools near effective capacity. The new middle school building is expected to have a capacity of 1,200 students whereas the former school had a capacity of 680 students.

As of Aug. 11, the district reported an approved $78,366.83 increase to its original contracted construction cost of $51,588,793, bringing the total cost to $51,667,159.83. So far, the district has paid $41,152,757.13 of $44,408,989.27 in billed expenses.