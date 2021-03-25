Middle and high school students in the Conestoga Valley School District will learn online Friday due to the potential for educators experiencing side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, district Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski announced Wednesday.

The school district was notified by the state Tuesday night that “a large number” of middle and high school employees will be impacted by appointments to get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine today and Friday.

“Given what we know about how people are experiencing side effects from the vaccine, this Friday, March 26, we are shifting to an asynchronous day for the middle school and high school only!" Zuilkoski stated in a letter posted on the district's website.

The announcement does not impact elementary students.

Today begins the second round of vaccinating educators at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. Earlier this month, teachers and staff serving students in prekindergarten through sixth grade, as well as at-risk populations, who chose to be vaccinated got their shot. Now, it’s the remaining educators’ turn.

It’s all part of Gov. Tom Wolf administration’s plan to inoculate every Pennsylvania public and private school employee — from teachers and administrators to bus drivers, janitors and more — by mid-April using the Johnson & Johnson shot. That’s about 11,000 educators in Lancaster County, according to 2018-19 state data, and about 200,000 statewide.

Many newly vaccinated educators experienced side effects after receiving the shot earlier this month. School District of Lancaster abruptly shifted instruction online Monday after a “large number of staff absences called in this morning following this weekend's vaccination clinic,” the district said.