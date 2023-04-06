Conestoga Valley School District expects Daniel Hartman to serve as its seventh superintendent starting July 1.

Hartman, who is currently the assistant superintendent in the South Western School District in York County, is expected to be approved by vote at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve the Conestoga Valley School District as its next superintendent,” Hartman said in a news release Thursday, “I am excited to begin learning and growing together with all members of the CV community. I come from a family of educators and have been immersed in education my entire life. I am passionate about ensuring public schools are a place where all students can gain the skills, mindsets, and dispositions needed so they can pursue whatever pathway they choose in life.”

In October 2022, the district’s current superintendent, Dave Zuilkoski, announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2023, due to “health and family reasons.” Zuilkoski served as superintendent to the district for six years.

“On behalf of the board, the district, and entire school community, we want to extend our appreciation and thanks to Dr. Zuilkoski for his dedication to the students, staff, and families of Conestoga Valley as our superintendent for the last six years,” Board President Idette Groff said in a news release Thursday.

The board plans to introduce Hartman to the district community at 6:30 p.m. April 17 during a community forum in the Conestoga Valley High School auditorium on 2110 Horseshoe Road.

Hartman received a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Elizabethtown College and a master’s degree at Temple University. He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata University.

He began his career in education as a middle school social studies teacher in the Dallastown Area School District. Before rising to the role as assistant superintendent at South Western in 2016, he spent three years as the district’s intermediate school principal and four years as an assistant principal.

“It is Dr. Hartman’s character, extensive educational leadership, community mindedness, collegiality, and passion to continuously learn and grow – professionally and personally – that make him a great fit for Conestoga Valley,” Groff said in a the news release.