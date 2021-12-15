Conestoga Valley School District and East Lampeter Township police are investigating “vague, unverified threatening” language from an unknown Snapchat account made Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the district.

The district’s school resource officer was present at Huesken Middle School on Wednesday out of an “abundance of caution,” according to the release. The district did not answer when asked by LNP | LancasterOnline how long the officer would remain at the school, if at all, after Wednesday.

Middle school administrators notified police and district office administrators of the threat. They also contacted Snapchat to gather more information.

“Student and staff safety is our top priority, and we take each potential threat to that safety very seriously,” read a statement from the district.

The district would not answer further questions regarding the investigation.

This is the third such threat to target a school district in the past week. Rumors of a threat – later determined as not credible – shut down Solanco School District’s high school campus Friday. Eastern Lancaster School District’s Garden Spot High School endured a brief lockdown due to a similar, but not viable, threat Monday morning.