Conestoga Valley School District responded to a now-unsubstantiated Safe2Say Something report of a student bringing a gun into the Conestoga Valley High School Monday morning, according to Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski.

Zuilkoski said the report of the gun was incorrect and there is “no threat at all” to the community. Safe2Say Something is a youth violence prevention program run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and acts as an anonymous tip-line connected to a crisis center for review and processing.

In an email to the LNP | LancasterOnline, East Lampeter Police Department Lieutenant Rob Eachus said the agency received a report at 10:24 a.m. that a student was possibly in possession of a firearm at Conestoga Valley High School.

Eachus said the responding officer is still on scene investigating and police do not have any further information at this time.

“The school community is safe and there is only a single officer on scene,” Eachus said in an email.

Zuilkoski said administration and the police are continuing to investigate and a press release with more details will be released soon.

This is the second Safe2Say Something report that the district has responded to in the last week.

The district also responded to a Safe2Say Something report of a vague threat targeting Bus #5 after secondary schools were dismissed Wednesday, according to a district news release.

“In an abundance of caution,” the bus pulled over and state police responded, removing students from the bus and transferring them to another to complete the ride, according to the release. Everyone involved was safe.

Further details are unavailable as an investigation into the threat is ongoing, according to the release.

“These vague threats, even if done as a joke, are not funny and will always be taken seriously,” Zuilkoski wrote in the release about Wednesday’s incident.

“As a parent and as an educator, it is very disappointing that the actions of one individual caused such a disruption.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.