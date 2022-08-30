A completion date for construction of Conestoga Valley School District’s new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School building has been delayed again, pushing the in-person start date for those students back from Thursday to Sept. 6.

Because the district wanted to shift students from virtual to in-person learning, it came up with a new plan due to the most recent delay. Classes for the district’s approximately 1,000 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders will begin Sept. 6 at the former middle school building at 500 Mount Sidney Road in East Lampeter Township and the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 at 1020 New Holland Ave. in Lancaster city. A staggered start to instruction at the new middle school building at 2114 Horseshoe Road in East Lampeter Township runs from Sept. 20 to 23.

Originally scheduled to be completed by January of this year, the $51.6 million project was previously delayed due to COVID-19-related issues including labor shortages and supply issues. In an update regarding the project posted to the district’s website, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said the district is now experiencing a delay because of an occupancy inspection Wednesday prior to a formal inspection Friday. Additionally, the cafeteria and gymnasium are unlikely to be ready by the time students begin to arrive Sept. 20, said district spokesperson Katie Meier.

Meier said the district will know more about the timeline of construction, including a more definitive date for completion of the cafeteria and gymnasium, after meeting with inspectors. In an update to the district, Zuilkoski said the focus has been to have a kitchen ready to serve meals, despite the delay in the cafeteria’s completion.

“This has made a sizable impact on our current plan,” Zuilkoski wrote, in reference to inspection dates.

Noting it would not be practical to start classes in the new middle school immediately after receiving an occupancy permit, due to need for cleaning and classroom setup, but emphasizing the importance of in-person education, Zuilkoski said the district decided to begin face-to-face instruction at the old middle school building and IU13 building until the new building is ready.

Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders have been learning virtually since Aug. 24, the first day of in-person instruction for all other grades.

As of Aug. 11, the district reported an approved $78,366.82 increase to its original contracted construction cost of $51,588,593, bringing the total cost to $51,667,159.83. So far, the district has paid $41,152,575.13 of $44,408,989.27 in billed expenses.

The construction project, which includes renovations to the district’s existing elementary schools, is meant to allow the middle school to begin housing sixth-grade students, who originally attended classes at the district’s elementary schools, according to the district webpage for construction updates.

By making these changes, the district reasons it will accommodate an expected moderate population growth that otherwise would bring the middle school and most elementary schools near effective capacity. Once completed, the new middle school building is expected to have a capacity of 1,200 students whereas the former school had a capacity of 680 students.

“Your patience, grace, understanding and flexibility have been greatly appreciated,” wrote Zuilkoski in an update to the school. “It’s amazing when you consider that just over a year and half ago there was only an empty field up on the back forty, and now we have an exciting educational space for our children to learn in for the next 40-plus years. I am looking forward to the day when we can look back and say, ‘remember when . . .’”