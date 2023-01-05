Conestoga Valley school board members Monday will determine if they are in favor of drafting a revision of the district’s athletics policy as it relates to gender identity.

Board President Idette Groff said the board will conduct an informal poll to see who is in favor of revising the policy. If a majority votes in favor of revising the policy, Groff said they could develop it during the meeting and present a first reading of the policy for a vote as early as the board meeting Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the district office at 2110 Horseshoe Road in East Lampeter Township.

Michael Talley first proposed discussing a revised policy in July, shortly after Hempfield School District enacted a new policy limiting student athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth.

Talley expressed at the Nov. 21, 2022, meeting that he supports a policy change to protect women’s fairness and safety in sports. Board Vice President Philip Benigno and members Mark Gensel and Philip Hurst voiced opinions similar to Talley’s.

“There’s an obvious biological difference between men and women,” Hurst said, adding that, especially in a contact sport, an individual being significantly stronger than another poses a “safety hazard.”

Fairness in women’s sports or the desire to designate sports teams by sex at birth has become a talking point at school districts across the county. So far, 18 states – not including Pennsylvania – have written laws creating a sex-based distinction in athletics, according to LGBTQmap.org.

Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District was the first in Pennsylvania to create such a policy at the district level.

If CV’s board does approve a revision to its policy, no changes will go into effect until the 2023-24 school year, Groff said in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Athletic policy revisions

The board opted at its Nov. 21, 2022, meeting to table any discussion on its athletics policy for its first meeting in January.

At that meeting, Talley said instead of creating a new policy as Hempfield did, CV should revise its current policy to say “the Conestoga Valley School District hereby limits participation on girls interscholastic teams to female students only and participation of boys interscholastic teams to male students only.”

Talley did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the LNP | LancasterOnline.

Policy 123, “Interscholastic Athletics,” was first adopted by the district March 19, 2007, and last revised May 20, 2019. Talley said at the Nov. 21, 2022, meeting that the sentence he would like to add was included in the original 2007 policy. Groff said in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline that she doesn’t doubt the language Talley mentioned was originally included in the policy but she hasn’t looked into meeting notes to determine why the sentence was removed. A search of LNP | LancasterOnline archives didn’t find information on the sentence’s removal either.

Nothing in the current policy limits a transgender female from participating on a girls’ sports team or a transgender male from participating on a boys’ sports team.

“Whenever we have any issue that has to do with gender identity and access to any of our facilities, we usually bring in the students, their parents and the superintendent sits down with them and tries to find a middle ground that everyone is comfortable with and so far that has worked,” Groff said in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline.

There are no known transgender athletes at CV, Groff said in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association will accept any gender indicated by a student’s principal, and the association has declined to offer opinion on proposed legislation regarding transgender student athletes in the past.

Talley expressed at the Nov. 21, 2022, meeting that he wants CV’s athletics policy to be more specific and “identify what is a boy and what is a girl.”

To do so, he proposed requiring birth certificates for those wishing to participate in sports to confirm a student’s biological sex or sex at birth or using the word “biological” before male or female in the policy.

Superintendent David Zuilkoski clarified during the Nov. 21, 2022, meeting that families must provide a birth certificate to first register a student for kindergarten in the district.

No other specific recommendations were made at the Nov. 21, 2022, meeting.

‘A solution looking for a problem’

Ruling on the role of transgender athletes participating on a sports team aligning with their gender identity, whether it would be in favor or against, could pose a problem for the district, Groff said in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline.

“What we tend not to do is pass a policy for the minority - we pass a policy for the majority and then very carefully carve out if ever an exception is needed,” Groff said at the Nov. 21, 2022, meeting, citing a report on how many transgender students play sports. “We’re talking about passing a policy to cover nationwide 154 students.”

A report by the Human Rights Campaign found that of the likely 35,000 transgender students in high schools nationwide, only 14% of transgender boys and 12% of transgender girls play sports or 0.44% of students overall. Comparatively, 68% of all youth play sports.

Groff said in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline that she doesn’t see any athletics policy that would be a compromise without making at least some people unhappy. She has also encouraged her fellow board members to wait for federal guidance on the subject before making a local decision.

Last year, the Department of Education shared proposed amendments to the current Title IX policy and indicated that it will engage in a separate rulemaking to address Title IX’s application to athletics but nothing has been finalized as of Thursday. Title IX is a federal law protecting students from discrimination based on sex in educational programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

“There’s just no way of splitting this baby down the middle - it just doesn’t work,” Groff said. “It’s almost a solution looking for a problem.”