Not even a full week after Hempfield School District enacted a new athletics policy regarding transgender athletes, the Conestoga Valley School District plans to begin discussion on its athletics policy.

Discussion of the policy was placed on the agenda for the CV school board’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the administration center at 2110 Horseshoe Road.

“Hempfield just approved their policy in terms of transgender in sports – that’s one aspect of it, I think, that’s probably the big elephant in the room,” CV school board member Michael Taley at a June 20 meeting. “If a request happens, we refer back to policy… we wanna bring it up earlier for review, get ahead of the curve.”

The Hempfield School Board approved its policy Tuesday, a decision one of its own members said opens the district up to lawsuits and could potentially impact federal funding through Title IX, the federal policy designed to protect students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities.

Despite the timing of CV’s policy discussion, board President Idette Groff said there was no specific reason, other than the policy being outdated, that prompted the board to review its policy, which was adopted in March 2007 and last revised in May 2019.

“I can’t speak for the people that asked to have this brought up,” Groff added.

The policy item was placed on Monday’s agenda after Taley and CV board Vice President Philip Benigno during a June 20 meeting suggested the board discuss its athletics policy at a future meeting.

“Any board member is allowed to request an item to be put on the agenda and it's my process to always honor that,” Groff said.

Avoiding ‘legal and financial’ jeopardy

Though she’s not sure what direction Monday’s discussion will take, Groff said the goal is to follow the law.

“When we get into a situation like this, especially when the issue is still up in the air, we have to rely on the experts,” she said.

In the year that Hempfield discussed its athletics policy, several experts weighed in with some advising against moving forward with the policy the board ultimately approved.

For example, even the district’s consultant, the Fox Rothschild law firm, advised against setting a precedent with its policy. The Education Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy group, called Hempfield’s policy a direct violation of Title IX. Title IX protects students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

In a statement Hempfield school board President Grant Keener attributed to the full board, he said the board had extensive discussions with attorneys and is confident in the legality of the policy. Hempfield wrote its policy using the advice of the Independence Law Center, a Harrisburg-based law firm with a history of opposing LGBT rights in favor of religious liberty.

Hempfield board member Jim Maurer warned of the possible repercussions that could come with the policy, including Title IX violations and potential lawsuits, and vowed to continue fighting against it.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania issued a statement from Trans Right Organizer Naiymah Sanchez stating the organization is “ready to fight” Hempfield’s policy.

When asked about the athletic policy discussion at Conestoga Valley at Hempfield’s July 12 meeting, Sanchez said the organization has made contact with residents of the district.

“We don’t want to make a stink about anything if there’s no proactive movement,” Sanchez said. “I’ll just say, at the tables, we’re working with community members, going around to make sure that if things are happening in their local school districts that we’re able to organize and strategize about it.”

The U.S. Department of Education also released proposed changes to Title IX regulations, which included discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity as a form of sex-based discrimination. It plans to release additional guidance on Title IX’s application to athletics.

Gov. Tom Wolf has also made it clear, with his veto of House Bill 972, that he’s against legislation that could be seen as “transphobic” or discriminatory to transgender athletes. House Bill 972 required that public institutions of higher education and public school entities be male, female or coed.

For most of Conestoga Valley’s policies, Groff said the board includes a caveat that reads “according to the law” to ensure the district's policies stay consistent with changes in the law.

“We’re dealing with other people’s money and it isn’t intended that it be used on lawsuits,” Groff said. “It makes no sense to put ourselves in both legal and financial jeopardy; that would be putting the cart way before the horse right now.”