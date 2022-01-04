All members present at Conestoga Valley school board’s Monday night meeting voted to appoint Bradley Dillman and Mark Gensel to the board, choosing them over a former board member.

A total of five applicants, including a former board member, were interviewed for two vacancies Monday night.

Last month, the board began searching for applicants to fill two vacancies for two-year terms, one of which was left by a miscommunication between the school district and Lancaster County Board of Elections.

Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections, said in December the school district failed to properly notify the elections office to add a third two-year seat to the November ballot.

School board President Idette Groff said after the meeting that, when appointed to the board through a special election, those candidates are not recognized by their political affiliation. A majority of the members on the board before Monday’s vote are part of the Republican party.

Each of the five candidates was given 30 minutes and received nine questions during their interview. They were also given the opportunity to ask their own questions of the board.

Though many of the candidates mentioned COVID-19 as a challenge facing the district, candidates did not voice their opinion on mask mandates or other mitigation efforts.

Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski came to the meeting to weigh in but not cast a vote in the election. At the beginning of the night, he asked board members to consider adding variety to the group.

“One thing that stayed constant was the mantra that the board was apolitical and each individual truly had the best interest of each and every student in mind,” Zuilkoski said of board members he’s worked with in the past. “As such, we have traditionally had a diverse group. ... Because of that diversity, conversations were open-minded, which resulted in decisions that were best for the entire community, not just one area or subgroup.”

Board member Michael Taley was absent.

‘I learned so much’

Groff said she was impressed by each of the candidates.

“I learned so much from these people,” she said. “I don’t think we had one person that didn’t talk about the CV community, and I don’t think we had one that didn’t talk about transparency.”

Newly appointed member Kathleen Trowbridge voiced her support for Dillman.

“He would listen to all of us,” she said.

During his interview, Dillman told the board that, as an engineer by trade, he views his strengths as being able to work collaboratively and analyze a decision logically.

“First thing I would do is listen,” Dillman said on how he would handle discussing contentious issues. “The only person who agrees with me 100% of the time is me. My wife would be the first to agree with that. One of my attributes is listening intently to various points of view.”

New member Philip Hurst said he was impressed both by Gensel’s resume and his involvement in the Conestoga Valley community.

Gensel completed his interview remotely due to COVID-19 complications. Philip Benigno, vice president to the board, said Gensel’s interview would have been more effective had it been in person.

Prior to the election, Gensel has been active at school board meetings and has spoken out against mask mandates. The father of four said he would bring his ability to act as a bridge-builder to the board — a point that won over several board members.

“Transparency is key in all things — and that's for students, teachers, community members, board members, all of us,” Gensel said. “It’s just ‘what do we need to do to increase the level of community that CV already does so well?’ ”

One of the candidates who did not win a seat, Dana Mead, served on the board from 2017 until 2021, when she lost in the November board elections. Though Groff backed the vote for Dillman and Gensel, she made an argument for Mead. She said she was surprised no one had mentioned Mead in the discussion.

Emphasizing Mead’s 30 years of experience as an educator and involvement in educational programs over the years, Groff said, “I don’t know how we can just walk away from that.”