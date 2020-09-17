Conestoga Valley School District reported its fifth and sixth COVID-19 cases Wednesday in a letter from Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski.

Both of the individuals who most recently tested positive learn or work at Conestoga Valley High School. The school, which is already closed to students until Tuesday because of the virus, now has five cases.

One of the two new cases was previously listed as a "probable" case, meaning someone who had close contact with a person who tested positive exhibited symptoms but awaited test results.

The additional cases will not impact the students' anticipated return next week, Zuilkoski stated in his letter.

"Fortunately, the probable-to-confirmed positive case and the new confirmed case WILL NOT impact our ability to re-open school on Tuesday, September 22, 2020," he said.

District spokeswoman Katie Meier said Thursday that additional cases prior to Tuesday would "most likely not" warrant an extended shutdown. On Tuesday, cases would essentially "reset" to zero, she said.

If two or more additional cases arise after students return, the district would consider closing the school again, Meier said, citing state guidance that recommends schools in counties with "moderate" community transmission shut down for five to seven days if it has two to four cases.

Zuilkoski said individuals who had close contact with the two people who most recently tested positive have been notified and advised to quarantine for two weeks. The high school, he added, has been cleaned and disinfected following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

In a previous letter, Zuilkoski said the outbreak originated at a gathering outside of school.

Also on Wednesday, the superintendent notified families of a probable case at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.