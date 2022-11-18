Officials with Conestoga Valley School District canceled classes at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School on Friday following a threat targeted at the building.

District officials received a "specific threat" to the middle school sometime on Thursday night, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski wrote in a letter to parents. The district notified the East Lampeter Township Police Department, and "in an abundance of caution," canceled Friday's classes at the middle school.

The threat did not mention any other district buildings, according to the letter, and classes are going as scheduled at other schools.

East Lampeter Township Police said Friday that someone sent the threat electronically, but said they have not determined if it was credible or legitimate. Officers secured the building and continue to investigate.

"A thank you goes out to all administration, faculty and staff as they constantly work to maintain the safety and security of all of our students every day," Zuilkoski wrote.

Letter to MS Parents - Nov 18 2022 by Travis Kellar on Scribd

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.