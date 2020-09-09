Lancaster County schools have their first COVID-19 cases of the school year.

Conestoga Valley School District posted on its website Tuesday that it had its first two cases: A student or staff member tested positive at both Conestoga Valley High School and Brownstown Elementary School. And it’s not alone.

Manheim Central and La Academia Partnership Charter School also reported cases.

The news comes a week into classes at most Lancaster County school districts. While many considered it inevitable for COVID-19 to rear its ugly head at local schools, seeing it actually happen may serve as a reminder that the virus remains a constant threat.

That’s a message Conestoga Valley teachers tried to convey before the start of the school year. Members of the Conestoga Valley Education Association, the district’s teachers’ union, were outspoken in their attempts to shift the district’s reopening plan to a hybrid model that would essentially halve the number of students in a given classroom and enable social distancing.

School board members, however, moved forward with a plan that included full-time, in-person instruction.

“We are sending our best wishes to this member of our school community,” district Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said in one of two letters to families Tuesday. “The individual will not be in school until they have recovered.” Both letters, one for the Brownstown case and one for the high school case, included identical language.

Both Brownstown and the high school have been cleaned and sanitized, and contact tracing is being conducted, Zuilkoski said.

"The hybrid model does not completely prevent outbreaks, but should decrease the number of students impacted by outbreaks," Conestoga Valley Education Association President Tara Flick said in an email Tuesday. "I still hope that our Board will consider a hybrid model."

At Manheim Central, meanwhile, Superintendent Peter J. Aiken confirmed Tuesday that a staff member tested positive and must quarantine for two weeks.

Fox 43 reported late Monday night that Aiken sent an email to families saying the staff member was from Manheim Central Middle School. Students there stayed home Tuesday as a precaution, the report states. Aiken did not respond to requests for the email cited in the report.

Manheim Central did not post an announcement on its website.

The county’s lone brick-and-mortar charter school also has a COVID-19 case. Principal and CEO Tommy Henley said in an email Tuesday that a student, who was in the building Sept. 1, tested positive. The student was not in contact with any other students, Henley said. However, a teacher who worked with the student was asked to quarantine for two weeks. Resources for free testing were distributed, Henley said.

On the first day of school on Aug. 31, a teacher at the Garden Spot middle and high school campus in the Eastern Lancaster County School District worked remotely, because the teacher had a child who tested positive for COVID-19. Elanco Superintendent Bob Hollister said in an email Tuesday the teacher’s child cleared quarantine late last week, and the teacher is back in class.