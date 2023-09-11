Among the 16 people accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud a federal emergency rental assistance program during the pandemic is a woman who was hired in February as Conestoga Valley School District’s human resources supervisor.

Adeline White, 37, is accused of working with former Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority employee Brandice Reyes-Alvarez, who was at the center of the scheme.

According to prosecutors, Reyes-Alvarez was a tenant services coordinator from March 2021 until she was fired July 5, 2022, right after the alleged fraud was discovered.

While the relationship between Reyes-Alvarez and White isn’t clear, according to charging documents, they worked together to help nine people get $161,455 in rental funds they were not qualified for. White is charged with theft, conspiracy and related offenses; prosecutors said some of the participants funneled back $5,035 to her.

White, of Lancaster Township, hung up when LNP | LancasterOnline reached her by phone on Monday. She is free on unsecured bail.

For White, it was a family affair, according to charging documents.

She and Reyes helped White’s husband, William White III, 37, get $18,850 in rental money, according to prosecutors. They also got White’s father-in-law, William White Jr., 63, of Lancaster, and White’s siblings, Eladio Hernandez-Matos, 23, of Lancaster, and Tatiana Hernandez-Matos, 25, of Lititz, into the program. White Jr. and the Hernandez-Matoses all got around $20,000 and have or will be charged with theft and conspiracy offenses.

White created bogus email accounts purporting to be landlords who refused to take part in the program in some cases, according to prosecutors. Under program rules, that meant money was given to tenants directly to pay rent.

At the time of the scheme, White was working at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation. In February, Conestoga Valley hired her at a salary of $93,000.

It’s not clear what her status in the district is; a district spokeswoman on Monday said the district does not comment on personnel matters.

Housing authority staff uncovered the scheme last summer. District Attorney Heather Adams and the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General announced charges on Thursday.