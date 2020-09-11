Conestoga Valley High School will be closed to students Saturday through Monday, Sept. 21, due to a spread of COVID-19 among individuals at the school.

Conestoga Valley School District Dave Zuilkoski broke the news to families in a letter Friday posted on the district's website. The announcement comes a day after two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the high school.

In total, the district has four cases — three at the high school and one at Brownstown Elementary School. There is an additional probable case at the high school.

"We were very fortunate that the spread was not worse. We are fortunate because we have dedicated individuals in the High School conducting effective contact tracing," Zuilkoski stated in his letter regarding the high school closure. "Due to the ability of the High School staff to gather pertinent information in real time, the familiarity with the individuals involved, and the occurrence of the Labor Day holiday, we were able to effectively identify and quarantine individuals who ran the risk of contracting the virus."

The cases originated from a gathering outside the high school, Zuilkoski said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Again, this closure is not a result of a schedule, of someone not wearing a face covering, or of someone not maintaining social distance; this closure is the result of individual actions in the community brought into the school," he said. "Please note: During the closure, academic delivery will change to an online model; the building will go through a thorough cleaning; and all extra-curricular activities will be suspended and rescheduled as appropriate."

All students who were asked to quarantine are still expected to do so. Teachers are still expected to report to the high school to conduct their classes virtually.

This story will be updated.