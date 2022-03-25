A fight between two students at Conestoga Valley High School this week resulted in the arrest of one and minor injuries to another.

East Lampeter Township Police reported to the Conestoga Valley High School on Horseshoe Road shortly before noon Tuesday for a fight between two students in the building cafeteria, according to Administrative Lieutenant Rob Eachus. Eachus said the fight stemmed from a prior conflict, but additional information was not available.

A student was arrested for simple assault and transported to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, where she was released to a parent, Eachus said. The other student, also identified as a girl, sustained minor injuries but declined treatment from an ambulance dispatched to the school.

Police would not provide names because both students are under 18.

While attempting to break up the fight, a teacher was hit but not injured, Eachus said.

The investigation is closed.

Conestoga Valley School District spokesperson Katie Meier said the incident is being handled internally. Meier declined to comment further.

Conestoga Valley High School principal Mike Smith, however, issued a statement concerning the issue on a newsletter-sharing platform, Smore.

“This week we had a fight on Tuesday that occurred in our cafeteria involving two students. Teachers intervened and we assigned appropriate discipline to the students involved,” Smith said in the statement. “In addition, we always work closely with the East Lampeter Police Department in situations where a crime is committed.”

He also noted that students wore “LGBTQ+ clothing, American flags and political clothing” Wednesday, but that it was unrelated to the fight.

“All students have a right to express themselves as long as they are following school guidelines and policies and do not substantially interfere with school activities,” Smith said. “There were no reports of bullying or harassment throughout the school day.”

Smith didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from LNP | LancasterOnline Friday.

Conestoga Valley Stands Up organizer Elizabeth Rickard said the organization is looking into the issue but that she has not received much information from administration. Conestoga Valley Stands Up is a subgroup of the Lancaster County Stands Up nonprofit formed by young organizers after the November 2016 election.

Rickard contends that according to community members, Tuesday’s fight resulted from anti-gay and racist sentiments shared by a student in a chat group.

Despite Smith’s statement that students wore “LGBTQ+ clothing,” American flags and political clothing as part of a separate incident, Rickard said students wore rainbows in support of the LGBTQ community as a response to the fight.

“We appreciate you talking about important and difficult topics in your homes so that we can continue to build empathy and compassion for others,” Smith said in the statement. “There are many topics that can bring up strong emotions, but we ultimately want kindness and respect for all people.”