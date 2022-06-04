Senior Gabrielle Rappa, who was accepted into the United States Air Force’s Space Force program, said she didn’t think she would be speaking at graduation, having had a 0.9 GPA a year ago.

As Conestoga Valley High School’s 323 graduating seniors prepared to enter through the main hallway of Calvary Church in Manheim Township on Saturday, parents and teachers cheered for them.

William Burgess, who will be attending the United States Navy, played the national anthem on electric guitar.

Rappa challenged her class to be comfortable with failure and to take risks, saying life’s greatest achievements won’t be found if you don’t fail.

“Regardless of an AP score, college admittance, or scholarship, no one is immune to failure because of past success,” Rappa said. “It took seeing myself fall to have the motivation to rise again. There is no greater achievement in life than overcoming defeat. Despite the odds against us, not a single one of us let those failures, big or small, prevent us from succeeding.”

Jayden Stokes, founder and president of the Women’s Liberation Alliance at the school, said she walked into Conestoga Valley High School freshman year to make a change and to make it a more inclusive place.

Her speech, “The Meaning Behind a Buckskin,” reviewed the achievements she made with the club in high school, including providing menstrual products in women’s bathrooms, fundraising, and reading inclusive books with people of color to elementary school students.

“Being a buckskin is about pushing beyond the limits for the greater good,” Stokes said. “Being a buckskin is doing the right thing even if no one is watching. And being a buckskin is standing up for what’s right, even if you will get scrutinized for it.”

Class President Christopher Needham, who received a CV Rill Medal of Honor, thanked everyone who helped the class along the way, addressed, without being specific, social issues happening in the school as “positive change,” and wished the audience a happy Pride Month.

“It’s been a trying time for our class, but we should be proud to say that we have brought back so much life and spirit into our school’s environment, and here we are celebrating just that,” Needham said.

Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski and school board President Idette Groff, who received the CV District Medal of Honor at the ceremony, addressed the class by thanking them for what they have done.

Principal Michael Smith recognized those who received scholarships and those entering the military. At the ceremony, other awards were bestowed as well, including to Valedictorian Lexie Kauffman, and Salutatorian Annika Bredeman.

The class then received their diplomas and tossed their caps.