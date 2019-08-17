U.S. Army Sgt. Melvin R. Wink was just weeks away from returning home from Vietnam when he was killed on June 1, 1970, while leading a tank unit on a reconnaissance mission along the Cambodian border.
He had spent a week that February with his wife, Christine, during a leave in Hawaii before returning to combat.
A 1967 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, Wink was 21 years old when he died.
On Friday, about 50 family and friends gathered in West Earl Township as the bridge over the Conestoga River at West Farmersville Road and East Main Street was named the Sgt. Melvin R. Wink Memorial Bridge.
The structure, half a mile from where Wink lived in Brownstown, is where he often went fishing with his younger brother Richard, said Christine Chapman, who had met Melvin Wink when she was 15 and married him shortly before his deployment in the summer of 1969.
Her current husband, John Chapman, also attended Friday’s ceremony.
The idea to re-name the bridge was brought to Rep. Keith Greiner, R-Upper Leacock, by Wink’s older brother Harry Wink and West Earl Township resident Phil Hursh, Greiner said.
“Sergeant Melvin R. Wink was a true American hero whose self-sacrifice for the cause of freedom and democracy must never be forgotten by this nation,” he said.
Wink, who served with the U.S. Army Troop A, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, earned several awards for his service and valor. Among them were the Army Commendation Medal, a Purple Heart and multiple Bronze Stars.
Wink was previously honored in 1991 with a plaque installed in the Conestoga Valley high school lobby, and again in 2011 when the memorial was expanded to include a graduate killed in the Iraq-Afghanistan war.