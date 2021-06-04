It wasn’t the year they wanted, but if it’s true that “all’s well that ends well,” then the Conestoga Valley High School Class of 2021 should be OK.

After the traditional march to “Pomp and Circumstance,” the 316 members of the graduating class reflected on an uncommon year when they were forced to adapt to a series of unusual circumstances.

“Let’s face it, our year was far from ideal,” senior speaker Shaylee Daniels told her classmates and the audience gathered at Calvary Church in Manheim Township during the 63rd commencement ceremony.

“We were handed a year not like any like it before, and told to make due,” she said. “We are pioneers of this new world and will prove resilient because of our ability to embrace the unchangeable hand we were dealt.”

The other senior class speaker, Francesca Satiro, also commended her classmates for their resilience during a year when athletes played in empty gyms, plays were performed on outdoor stages, and clubs were forced to be creative about how to gather.

“I don’t want to talk about it, and I know all of you are tired of living through it. But for what it’s worth, I’m proud of each of you,” she said.

Class president Charles Janvrin offered thanks to teachers and staff as well as supportive family members “in this strange year.” He also announced the class gift of money for two water bottle filling stations at the high school, and a podium to be used for special ceremonies.

The class valedictorian was Kayla Wolf and the salutatorian was Emily Ermolovich.

In an homage to former late-night television talk show host David Letterman, district superintendent Dave Zuilkoski offered a “Top Ten” list of “things you heard, thought or experienced during your senior year in this pandemic.”

No. 10: “If Dr. Z, says ‘patience grace, flexibility and understanding’ one more time, I’m moving to (Manheim) Township,” he said.

No. 5: “According to high school administration, the number of write-ups for public displays of affection were way down due to social distance and mask wearing,” he said.

No. 2: “COVID stinks,” he said.

No. 1: “The Class of 2021 rocks. You truly can overcome anything. You successfully made it through a senior year during a pandemic. You’ve learned grit, perseverance, ingenuity, and dare I say, ‘patience, grace, flexibility and understanding.’”