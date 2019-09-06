Those 10-hour gaming sprees have paid off for 18-year-old Henry Romero.

The avid computer gamer is now using his gaming skills to pay for college.

Romero, a recent Conestoga Valley High School graduate, earned a scholarship of $2,500 a year from Lebanon Valley College. Not for baseball, which he’s played most of his life, but for esports: a rapidly growing industry of competitive video gaming.

“It’s very different from anything I’m used to,” Romero said. “It’s legitimately like a real sport.”

What was once a dream is now a reality for Romero, who started playing his favorite game, a first-person shooter called Counter Strike, in eighth grade. He would play every day, sometimes nine or 10 hours at a time.

In high school, he joined an after-school esports club. He ran the team’s social media accounts and sent pitches to tech companies with hopes to obtain sponsorships.

And in his senior year, the scholarship offers poured in. Schools from across the country — from North Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, Florida and more — reached out to Romero about an esports scholarship. He received eight or nine offers, Romero said.

“I probably wouldn’t have thought this could’ve been a thing when I was a freshman in high school,” he said.

Romero ultimately went with Lebanon Valley College, which says on its website that it started Pennsylvania’s first varsity esports team in spring 2018.

Congratulations to CVG member Henry Romero @OfficialRexiL on his scholarship offer to play at @LVC_esports. @CVBuckskins @CV_Supt pic.twitter.com/1iqGBBKRI3 — CVG Conestoga Valley High School eSports Team (@CVGeSports) May 15, 2019

Esports recruiting

David Shapiro, director of operations for Lebanon Valley’s esports program, said Romero is an “outstanding kid” who fits well with the other players and “has a really high ceiling.”

Much of the language Shapiro uses when discussing esports is similar to that used for other sports such as football or basketball. When recruiting, Shapiro said, he reviews film, conducts interviews and occasionally brings in prospective players into the college’s esports arena to study his or her gameplay in person.

Romero was one of 10 high school graduates this year to earn a scholarship from the college. He’s the only Lancaster County student to do so.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Growing in popularity

Lebanon Valley is a member of the National Association of Collegiate Esports. The association started with six founding institutions in 2016 and has grown to more than 80, most of which now offer scholarships.

Other participating Pennsylvania colleges include Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Lackawanna College, Juniata College, Delaware Valley University, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, Albright College, DeSales University, Misericordia University, Pennsylvania College of Technology and Arcadia University.

Elizabethtown College created an esports team in the spring and competes at the Division III level as part of the Landmark Conference. It does not yet offer esports scholarships.

“This is something that’s both legitimate and has a lot of importance for students,” Shapiro said.

Belkis Sanchez, Romero’s mother, said it took a while for her to understand that.

Sanchez, who emigrated to the United States from Cuba in 1998, said she was concerned with the scientific research behind the benefits of gaming. But she eventually understood that video games were helping her son focus, communicate and problem-solve.

Those skills, Romero said, should help propel him into a career in the tech industry. His dream job: working as a computer programmer for — you guessed it — a game developer.