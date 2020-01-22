The Conestoga Valley school board unanimously shot down a proposed charter school Tuesday for the second time in four months.

The school, dubbed the TLC Leadership Charter School, lacked “sustainable support in the Conestoga Valley community,” district Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said in a statement following Tuesday’s meeting at Leola Elementary School.

CV denied the charter school in September 2019 for the same reasoning but by an 8-1 vote. This time the vote was 5-0. Michael Talley and John Smucker were absent. Charles Maines, the lone supporting vote four months ago, is no longer with the board.

“We are greatly disappointed in the school board’s decision to deny parents the option to choose a school that best meets the educational and socioemotional needs of their children,” said GT Freeman, CEO of the Lincoln Center for Family and Youth, which proposed the school.

The Lincoln Center runs a private school in Montgomery County called the TLC Leadership Academy. It focuses on students who suffer from mental health issues such as school phobia and anxiety.

The proposed charter school here was meant to serve a similar purpose, offering trauma-informed teaching and daily counseling sessions for up to 200 students from throughout the region. School District of Lancaster would have been the largest source of students.

TLC’s original application stated only 25% of students would come from Conestoga Valley. Its updated application says it pre-enrolled 50 additional students, including four from Conestoga Valley.

That wasn’t enough for the school board to change its mind.

“I don’t think the demonstrated support has changed at all,” board member Idette Groff said before the vote, later adding, “It doesn’t focus on our kids.”

Charter schools are privately run but publicly funded by the school districts in which their students live.

In September, SDL officials urged CV to deny the application.

La Academia Partnership Charter School in Lancaster city is the lone brick-and-mortar charter school in Lancaster County.

TLC may apply to the school board again. But Freeman previously said if the board rejected its application a second time, he would likely appeal to the state.

“We will evaluate the board’s reasons for denial and weigh our options, including resubmission or appeal to the Charter Appeals Board in Harrisburg,” he said.

