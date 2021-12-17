Two months after the municipal election, the Conestoga Valley school board is searching for applicants to fill two vacancies, one of which is due to a breakdown in communication between the school district and Lancaster County Board of Elections, a county elections official said.

According to Christa Miller, the county’s chief clerk of elections, the school district failed to properly notify the elections office to add a third two-year seat to the November ballot.

In an email sent to the elections office in May, Denise Martin, the school board secretary and Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski’s executive assistant, stated Diana Rodriguez, who was appointed to the board in March to fill a school board vacancy following the resignation of John Smucker, was intending to run in the election when her term expired in November. However, Martin did not explicitly say a position needed to be added to the ballot.

“Saying that her appointment ended in November 2021 does not tell us that it needs to be on the ballot,” Miller said in an email. “That could have been for a position that was already on the ballot, it is up to the school district to inform us of that.”

Zuilkoski described the situation as a “miscommunication,” but the school district didn’t offer additional clarification as to why the message to the board of elections wasn’t more clear.

Now, the five Republican school board members will get to choose not just one, but two new board members.

The oversight frustrated Democratic Party officials who suggested an opportunity was withheld from the party – a minority in Conestoga Valley.

“I don’t understand that at all,” Jean Bickmire, leader of the Conestoga Valley Democrats, said of the miscommunication. “We’re pretty upset about that, because we could have had a really great candidate.”

Eric Reach, chair of the Conestoga Valley Republicans, could not be reached for comment.

The winners of the two two-year seats that made it onto the ballot this November were Republican incumbents Diane Martin, 3,641 votes, and Michael Talley, 3,547 votes. Receiving the third-highest vote total of 1,772 was Democrat Victoria Shank.

Shank said she doesn’t see how the district didn’t know to make sure a third two-year position was added to the ballot.

“I don’t buy it,” she said. “They know what’s open and not open.”

‘We don’t ask for their political affiliation’

Both Shank and Talley were on the ballot for a two-year seat and four-year seat. Shank did not receive enough votes for either seat. Talley was voted in for both seats. After he chose to serve the four-year term, a second vacancy opened up on the board.

Shank said she ran for both positions because it gave her a better shot to win in an area where Republicans typically dominate. Talley said he was simply trying to keep his options open.

Conestoga Valley, like the majority of Lancaster County school districts, is a heavily Republican area, so one could predict with a fair amount of certainty that Talley had a good chance of winning both of the seats he ran for. While that may be so, Talley said it was an “interesting election cycle, so you didn’t know who was going to be voted in.”

The COVID-19 pandemic – masks, especially – appeared to influence turnout in school board races throughout the county in this year’s municipal election, and passion ran high on both sides of the political aisle.

The deadline for Conestoga Valley residents to apply for the two school board vacancies is Dec. 23. After that, a special meeting is expected to be held to interview the applicants and vote to select the new board members.

Conestoga Valley school board President Idette Groff said five to seven residents typically apply for a vacancy. Party, Groff said, does not factor into her decision.

“I don’t get into political discussions,” she said. “I know it would be more interesting if I did, but I don’t. We would do this the same as we always do. We don’t ask for their political affiliation.”

A mix of Democrats and Republicans have been appointed to the board in the past. For example, Republican Diane Martin and Democrat Kesha Morant Williams were appointed in February 2020.

Unlike Martin, Morant Williams lost in this year’s municipal election.