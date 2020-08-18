The Conestoga Valley school board during a marathon meeting Monday night stuck with its plan to offer full-time, in-person instruction, despite a push by teachers and parents to shift to a hybrid learning model and in defiance of the state’s latest reopening guidance.

Board members also agreed to delay the start of the school year by one week, from Aug. 24, to Aug. 30, to prepare for reopening.

The meeting, which lasted three-and-a-half hours, followed a rally by Conestoga Valley Education Association members in support of a hybrid instructional model, which would blend in-person and online classes to reduce class sizes and enable appropriate social distancing.

Kerry Mulvihill, a seventh-grade science teacher at Gerald Huesken Middle School, where both the rally and board meeting took place, said a hybrid model with 50% of students in a school building at one time, is the safer option for the fall.

“I think if we reopen at full capacity, even 80% capacity, it’s likely we’re going to be home in a quarantine soon after,” she said at the protest.

Prior to the meeting, around 100 Conestoga Valley teachers, many of them wearing red Conestoga Valley Education Association T-shirts that read “WE CARE THAT IS WHY WE TEACH” on the back, lined Mount Sidney Road outside the middle school, waved signs at honking passersby and chanted.

“What do we want? Hybrid! When do we want it? Now!” teachers shouted. “Hey hey, ho ho, hybrid is the way to go,” others chanted.

Teachers who spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline expressed their desire to return to the classroom, but only when they deem it’s safe. The hybrid model, they said, could significantly reduce the risk of community spread in schools.

Other Lancaster County school districts, such as Penn Manor and Manheim Township, have decided to start the school year under a hybrid instructional model. School District of Lancaster will open fully remote.

County school districts are recommended to reopen under a hybrid or fully remote instructional model, according to new guidance from the Pennsylvania departments of education and health. The guidance recommends different instructional models depending on each county’s level of community transmission.

“We can’t do anything about the virus, but we can do our part to keep our kids safe and each other (safe),” Kim Stamm, an art teacher at Gerald Huesken Middle School, said during the rally.

The Conestoga Valley school board, however, already rejected a proposal featuring a hybrid model earlier this month. On Monday night, it voted 7-1 in favor of an updated reopening plan that added a synchronous online option for secondary students in the hopes that it could decrease class sizes, though it's unclear what, if any, impact it could have.

All Conestoga Valley students also have the option of asynchronous online learning.

Dana Mead, who cited a concerns over class sizes at the elementary level, cast the lone “no” vote.

While the board approved the plan, board President Todd Shertzer made it clear that it still needed tweaking, especially when it comes to younger students. He asked the administration to “get creative” to reduce class sizes at the elementary level.

“It does sound crazy, but what do half days look like? Is it even possible?” Shertzer said during a particularly sporadic portion of the meeting.

After Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski presented the administration’s plan, which was later approved, the board threw out a number of options which seemingly haven’t been discussed until now, in the middle of August.

Aside from a half-day schedule, ideas brought up by the board were a hybrid schedule only for elementary students or simply hiring more elementary school teachers. Board member Michael Talley then chimed in with a completely different suggestion: full-time, virtual instruction for all students except for kindergarten through grade two or three.

To that, Shertzer simply responded, “No.”

Zuilkoski said that would go against the district's goal to bring students back in-person. He also told board members his mind was racing “a million miles a minute" as they peppered him and other administrators with questions.

The board is expected continue Monday night's conversation at a newly scheduled meeting next Monday, Aug. 24.

"I want to know what's going on," said Mead, who proposed adding another meeting. "I don't want to wait until the middle of September to find out."

Monday night's discussion was one high school biology teacher and Conestoga Valley Education Association President Tara Flick said she wished would have happened “in May or June.”

While she was pleased with the idea of hiring additional faculty and delaying the start of school, Flick said it was the first time she’s heard the board discuss essential issues such as social distancing.

"I still truly think that we should be following PDE’s guidelines, and we should be in a hybrid model," she said after the meeting.

Before the board’s vote, Flick made her pitch for a districtwide hybrid model.

“We do not want to infect our students with COVID,” Flick said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “We do not want to be infected by our students who have COVID. And we definitely do not want to take COVID home to our families and infect them.”

After Flick’s speech, applause rang out from a separate room where teachers and other attendees were watching live for appropriate social distancing in the auditorium.

Many parents also expressed support for a hybrid model. Some, however, were concerned over the impact on mental health if students were to learn online part of the time, with one parent telling the board to “stay strong, stay safe and stay resilient.”