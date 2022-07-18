Conestoga Valley School District’s school board decided Monday to further research state and federal law on transgender athletes participating in sports before diving into a revision of its athletics policy.

After the meeting, board President Idette Groff said the board will next meet with its district solicitor, Robert Frankhouser of Barley Snyder law firm.

During a half-hour discussion on the policy, board members Michael Talley, Phil Hurst and Mark Gensel expressed an interest in revising the policy to dictate athletes should participate on the team that corresponds with their sex at birth.

Groff urged the board to research the law before proceeding with any revisions.

“It has nothing to do with whether or not you agree or disagree,” Groff said. “As board members we’re obligated to follow the law, and quite frankly I have no idea what that is.”

Talley and board Vice President Phil Benigno first proposed discussing the school’s athletic policy, citing an interest to “get ahead of the curve,” at the board’s June 20 meeting. In an interview last week, Groff said there was no specific reason, other than the policy being outdated, to bring it up for discussion. However, Taley mentioned Hempfield School District’s policy June 20.

Conestoga Valley’s policy, which was adopted in March 2007 and last revised in May 2019, doesn’t currently mention anything regarding gender identity or sex. And, though a transgender athlete at Hempfield prompted that district’s discussion, the Conestoga Valley school board didn’t mention any known transgender athletes in the district.

The Hempfield school board approved its policy July 12, a decision one of its own members said opens the district up to lawsuits and could potentially impact federal funding through Title IX, the federal policy designed to protect students from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities. Hempfield’s policy limits student-athlete participation to sports teams aligning with their sex at birth.

Groff told the board she recently spoke to Hempfield board President Grant Keener about the process that district followed in forming its athletics policy. Keener told Groff the Hempfield board spent 15 months revising its policy. While Groff acknowledges Conestoga Valley might not need 15 months, she said they need to do more research.

State and federal law

Talley referenced two recent rulings — one by Gov. Tom Wolf and one by President Joe Biden — that left schools back at “square one” in setting athletic policies concerning transgender athletes.

Wolf recently rejected state House Bill 972 on the basis that it’s “transphobic legislation.” House Bill 972 is an act designating that public institutions of higher education and public school entities be male, female or coed.

Federal Judge Charles Atchley Jr. of the Eastern District of Tennessee has also recently blocked a directive by Biden to allow transgender athletes to participate on a sports team that aligns with their gender identity.

Conestoga Valley School District’s current athletics policy references that rules shall conform to state and federal laws. In that area, Talley says “we have nothing.”

For example, Talley said the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletics Association allows the building principal to determine whether or not the school will accept a student’s gender identity when participating in sports.

Currently, Talley said the district could do nothing or add a line to its policy with a ruling on whether or not students can participate in a team aligning with their gender identity. He is not in favor of adding a policy to its existing policy as Hempfield School District did.

In response, Groff produced a full page of organizations the district would have to consult with in creating a policy and asked “where is the curve we’re trying to get ahead of.”

“To try and decide what we’re going to do is beyond our ability, and it is unusual,” Groff said. “I don’t know of another issue we had to deal with this far ahead.”

She said state laws could easily “flip-flop” in the coming months and any policy the board might choose to enact would have to change anyways.

“By redefining the policy, what do we gain? Nothing, because it will be changed by the courts when they’re ready,” Groff said. “And, we make ourselves more of a target, if the ruling goes against us.”

Gensel and Hurst argued for the protection of girls sports.

“If we’re going to talk about being proactive, the gain for me is protection,” Gensel said.