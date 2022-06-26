Two Conestoga Valley high school students died over the weekend, according to a letter from the district to parents.

Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski wrote the letter to parents on Sunday. The letter did not identify the students or give any other information about their deaths.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the students’ families and friends during this difficult time," Zuilkoski wrote.

Though the letter doesn't identify the students, Conestoga Valley Football Booster Club posted on Facebook indicating their names are Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook. Efforts to reach district officials for comment were not immediately successful.

GoFundMe fundraisers have been created for Smith and Zook to help their families.

Counselors will be available on Monday from 8 a.m. to noon to work with students who need support, according to Zuilkoski's letter.