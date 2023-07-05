Four Conestoga Township supervisors have resigned in the last five years.

Timothy Byers served for nearly a year before stepping down in 2018. Bill Rankin resigned from his post in 2021. Rankin’s successor, Eric Doman, left the position last October. Ron Wagner, who filled Doman’s open seat, was the latest to resign in May. His position is still open.

Wagner had served just five months of his one-year term when he left. Even though his seat is due to be filled during the upcoming general election, he didn’t want to stick it out. He blames supervisor Chairman John Berry for his own resignation and the others.

The turnover in leadership is another sign of what some residents say is turmoil and infighting in Conestoga that has brought the township to a standstill.

The resignations leave the township with just two supervisors (the other is Bob Hershey) on a three-person board to govern day-to-day functions while also tending to resident concerns and advancing ideas to move the township forward. Over the last half decade, the third supervisor seems to stick around just long enough to learn the ropes before hitting the road.

Wagner told The Watchdog that Berry runs the township himself and doesn’t listen to the other supervisors. As long as Berry is a supervisor, Wagner said, the township will be stuck in the “status quo.”

Berry, who has served in his position for nine years, pointed the finger at Wagner instead, claiming he wasn’t very productive on the board because he spent most of his time in Florida. If Wagner wanted to get something done as a supervisor, Berry said, he could have.

“He’s gotta blame someone for quitting,” Berry said, later adding, “I am only one of three votes. … The chairman’s only job is to run the meetings.”

Hope for progress

Residents want their township to thrive and their voices to be heard. Turnover and personal disputes between supervisors can make that difficult.

Conestoga resident Maureen Fisco said it’s “super unsettling” to know there’s only two supervisors on the board right now. Two people isn’t enough to establish healthy discourse that leads to sound decision making, she said, and progress in the township seems to abruptly stop when a supervisor resigns.

Fisco took an active interest in local government about a year ago and, in that short time, has seen two supervisors leave.

“We’re probably running out of people who are willing to get involved in this mess,” Fisco said.

Fisco began regularly attending township meetings after live music at the tubing and entertainment business Sickman’s Mill, just down the road from her house, began generating excessive, late-night noise. She said Doman, Wagner’s predecessor, was heavily involved in responding to resident concerns about the mill until he left. After that, Fisco said the township’s responses suddenly stopped.

Doman could not be reached for comment.

Jeremy Eshelman, a Republican candidate on the ballot for supervisor this year, agreed the township seems to be stuck in place. Basic functions such as road paving and paying bills always get done, Eshelman said, but he wants the supervisors to be more ambitious.

“The turnovers definitely make it hard (to go) in the direction the township wants to go,” Eshelman said. “I feel like the township has kind of been floating for the past few years.”

Agendas for most township meetings are sparse, and the meetings themselves tend to last about 20 to 30 minutes. Discussion topics are usually the same — Sickman’s Mill noise complaints, an ongoing zoning dispute and the Conestoga Township community pool. Rarely are new, long-term items brought forward.

Berry said the township does have ongoing projects. Asked by a reporter for examples,he mentioned only regular maintenance work. He said he looks forward to two new supervisors bringing “fresh ideas.”

Wagner had a small list of things he wanted the township to accomplish but said they weren’t possible with Berry in charge. His top priority, he said, was updating the township employee handbook, which he said had not been updated for decades. Berry, who also is employed as the township roadmaster, refused to discuss updating the handbook, Wagner said.

Wagner believes making changes to the handbook — in particular, to compensation guidelines for township employees — would directly affect Berry, which accounts for his reluctance.

Some issues, Wagner said, never made it to public meetings because of Berry.

The final straw, he said, was the decision to hire the township secretary to a treasurer position as well. Wagner, who attended the meeting virtually from Florida, said his voice wasn’t heard. Berry said he should have been there in person.

“You can’t run a township in Florida,” Berry said.

Keeping the seat filled

Resignations are not unusual in municipal government but can halt productivity, said Abe Amorós, executive director of operations for the Pennsylvania Municipal League, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that supports municipal government work.

Consistency makes it possible for officials to thoroughly know their communities and the issues, Amorós said. Supervisors understand budgets better and their residents’ priorities when they see the job through. However, he said he could not speak to whether it’s unusual to have such frequent turnover in municipal government, as the League does not keep data on turnover.

“We like to see fully committed individuals who understand the roles of local government and how important it is to finish out those terms,” Amorós said.

Conestoga supervisors, past and present, agree they need more consistency but disagree on what’s causing supervisors to leave. Supervisor Hershey said “pettiness and animosity” from residents drives people away. Berry pointed to the time commitment required of an elected official. Wagner stands firm in his conviction that Berry is the problem.

Berry and Hershey are trying to look to the future now by finding a more permanent solution to the open seat. Hershey attempted to appoint Matthew Connelly to the seat at the June meeting, directly after accepting Wagner’s resignation. Connelly is running unopposed in the general election to complete the remaining four years of Doman’s unexpired term.

Hershey said he wanted residents to have a say in who finishes out the year as supervisor, and by choosing someone the voters already backed in the primary election, “that was the only way possible.”

Connelly received five more votes than Eshelman, who will be running unopposed in November in a separate race to fill Hershey’s supervisor seat. Connelly did not respond to a request for comment. Eshelman said he thought it was appropriate to suggest Connelly because he would be the person taking over Wagner’s seat (formerly Doman’s) in January anyway.

Berry did not second Hershey’s proposal and opted to advertise the open supervisor position for anyone who is interested. This comes after residents said the board was not transparent in its search for a supervisor last year when Wagner, who is Hershey’s stepfather, was appointed.

Berry said his decision had nothing to do with previous issues, he just believed they needed more time to make the final say.

The deadline to apply for the position was June 30, Berry said, and Connelly was the only person who put in his name.

Notice problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.