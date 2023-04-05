The status of the land-use zoning map for Conestoga Township is difficult to explain in a few short lines, so much so that in sitting down to write this column, your Watchdog felt a bit like the lead character in the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once – a woman finds herself repeatedly shifting dimensions and timelines while trying to save herself and everyone else from an existential threat.

Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. But try following along as the Watchdog lays out the situation in the township of just under 4,000 people located in the county’s southwest:

Residents attending a township meeting last November noticed something strange about the zoning map, which governs how landowners can use their properties. In 2020, the township made a small change to the map, adding three parcels of land to its agriculture district.

But residents said the map published after the 2020 change was radically different from the one they’d been living under for years. One attendee at the meeting, Carole Clancy, objected and asked why the township supervisors had undertaken an extensive zoning map change without holding public meetings or explaining the changes to residents.

“When you look at old maps, it appears that the new map does not accurately reflect the zoning in Conestoga,” Clancy said at the November meeting. “The community should be aware and we should correct it if it’s wrong.”

The township’s three supervisors said they, too, were confused. Chairman John Berry suggested it could all be in their heads – that people were just unfamiliar with the new color schemes used in the map created after 2020.

But after the meeting, Berry said he undertook a deep dive into the township’s recent zoning history. And that’s how he found that his predecessors had made a big error in 2010 – the last time the township undertook a major rezoning effort.

That year, the Lancaster County Conservancy was set to purchase over 2,000 acres of land from PPL Electric Utilities, which included Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve in Conestoga Township. According to LNP | LancasterOnline archives, the Conservancy envisioned some of the land being used for hiking, biking and birdwatching.

The township’s 2010 rezoning effort was undertaken to ensure the Conservancy would get the green light to do everything it wanted once the sale was finalized.

“We never thought we would need to address this, but (the Conservancy) wants to make sure that what they’re allowed to do is spelled out,” Conestoga planning commission chairman Wes Bruckno said at the time.

He said officials were interested in a “quick fix” to the zoning map to authorize “passive recreation” on the conservancy’s newly acquired property. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, passive recreation includes activities that don’t require facilities like a field or pavilion.

The result of the 2010 change was to reclassify several hundred acres of township land zoned for “rural conservation” over to “agriculture.” Rules for land zoned for agriculture are stricter, whereas rural conservation zoning offers owners more flexibility, including the possibility of using land for commercial activities and recreation.

Everything was done correctly to adopt a zoning amendment that year, Berry said. The township properly advertised its plans, the local planning commission was involved, and supervisors held public hearings, which Berry confirmed by checking LNP archives and township documents.

But Berry said the supervisors missed the last and most crucial step to adopt the zoning changes: enacting an ordinance.

This means all of the land people have long assumed to be zoned agriculture is actually zoned rural conservation, Berry said.

“Basically what they did was they colored a map and sent it to the county and said, ‘Here, we’re done,’” Berry said. “They never followed through with all of the steps.”

Unfiled ordinances

Conestoga operated under 2010 zoning changes for years afterward. The failure to pass the required ordinance wasn’t even noticed by local officials in 2020 when the supervisors made a smaller zoning change. That year, the engineering company hired to produce new zoning maps, Rettew, was only able to find the pre-2010 zoning map on file. That’s the version the company used to update the township zoning map, and that’s the version that raised questions from residents at the November supervisors meeting.

Craig Eshelman, a Conestoga supervisor in 2010, said he believed all of the correct steps were taken to adopt an ordinance but could not recall the specifics. If it wasn’t done correctly, he said, the current board should consider officially adopting the changes.

“Whether the very last step in doing an ordinance was finalized, whether that’s correct or not, I don’t know,” Eshelman said. “If they thought something wasn’t done procedurally, the procedure should just be changed.”

Current Supervisor Bob Hershey said it’s not that easy — the board would have to run new advertisements and hold public hearings. Everything must be done in the public eye so all residents know the changes are happening, even if they were already discussed 13 years ago.

Hershey said the board plans to let residents decide for themselves whether they want to rezone their land back to agriculture. That way, residents would bear the costs of rezoning their individual properties and not the township. So far, Berry and Hershey said no one has come to them with concerns about their property’s zoning.

However, Berry said he wants the planning commission to consider the issue again, so it’s handled the “right way.” Bruckno, Conestoga’s current planning commission chairman, said the commission could review the issue at its April 24 meeting.

John Rice, an attorney for Perkasie-based Grim, Biehn and Thatcher, has more than 25 years of experience in Pennsylvania municipal law. He said Conestoga’s supervisors are right to start the whole zoning process over again. An ordinance must be passed for any zoning changes to go into effect, Rice said, so it only makes sense for the board to revert back to the pre-2010 map while also including the smaller 2020 zoning change.

“If the current board is trying to go back and correct things, that’s the proper way to do it,” Rice said.

What it means for stakeholders

The Conservancy owns four nature preserves in Conestoga Township — Pequea, Fox Hollow, Shenks Ferry and Safe Harbor. Some of that land is affected by the zoning uncertainty, but the nonprofit did not directly respond to The Watchdog’s questions about how its land is affected in all of this.

“The Conservancy is always looking for opportunities to protect our important and beautiful natural spaces and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation, and we appreciate the support and community members and local leaders in our efforts to do so,” marketing and communications Manager Avery Van Etten said via email.

Some township residents questioned whether the zoning confusion will benefit Hershey, specifically a portion of property he owns on Sand Hill Road. With the map reverting to its pre-2010 outlines, Hershey’s parcel now falls under rural conservation zoning.

Hershey owns Jason’s Woods, a Halloween-themed attraction in Conestoga, and he announced plans in 2018 to build another entertainment business called Hershey Fun Farms on the property across the street from his vacant Sand Hill farm. Nothing has progressed with that venue, but his permit application includes educational activities and some camping.

Berry said it’s reasonable for people to question how these zoning changes were made and what their impact is on an elected official’s property — one who owns and operates an entertainment venue and now has the ability to expand.

Hershey is adamant a change was never made to his property to begin with and that people should not be concerned about it. He called it “unfair” for a township resident to make comments about his property, because they are not paying taxes on it.

But it’s not out of the question that the reversion to a pre-2010 zoning map means Hershey could build a home or start another business on the land he owns.

“I don’t have any plans at this moment, but I’m not going to say that I won’t in the future,” Hershey said.

