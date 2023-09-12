Conestoga Township did not violate the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act last week when a supervisor rescheduled a regular meeting without prior notice, according to an expert on government transparency law.

The township’s monthly supervisors meeting began at 7 p.m. last Tuesday but quickly recessed after the lone supervisor in attendance, Matthew Connelly, said the board did not have a quorum, which is necessary for decision-making. At least two supervisors must be present for a quorum.

Connelly told residents the meeting would reopen Thursday night, two days later, in the municipal building. Thursday’s meeting was not advertised in LNP | LancasterOnline before it took place, and the township posted only a brief notice of the rescheduled meeting on its website hours beforehand.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the township was able to bypass Sunshine Act advertising requirements by recessing the meeting. Because Connelly announced when and where the recessed meeting would take place at the Tuesday meeting, Melewsky said the township was in compliance with the law.

Under the Sunshine Act, public meetings of a government body typically must be advertised in a local newspaper at least 72 hours in advance. Rescheduled meetings must be advertised at least 24 hours ahead of time.

Conestoga secretary Brandi Tomasetti said supervisors plan to discuss September’s agenda items again at their next meeting as a result of the scheduling confusion.

“In order to ensure full disclosure to the public, the supervisors will reconsider any action taken on Thursday, September 7th and revisit it at our next public meeting on Tuesday, October 3rd. We hope this answers any public concerns,” Tomasetti said via email.

According to the September meeting agenda, supervisors were set to discuss the 2024 budget and the township pool.

Conestoga supervisors Connelly and Bob Hershey Jr. did not respond to requests for comment. The wife of Chairman John Berry on Monday said her husband was in the hospital and unable to respond to questions.

The Sunshine Act is difficult to enforce because there are no state agencies in charge of policing it. The state Office of Open Records only offers guidance on the law.

Citizens are in charge of monitoring their local government agencies for Sunshine Act violations. Any complaint must be filed within 30 days of the public meeting when it is believed the violation occurred.