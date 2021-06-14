Two brothers were charged with a number of felonies after police found images and videos of child porn on their phones, according to court records.

William Charles Staffieri, 25, and Brian Timothy Staffieri, 24, both of the 700 block of River Hill Road in Conestoga, were charged after Pennsylvania State Police found the images and videos during a May 20 search warrant, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

State police received a cyber tip in Nov. 2020, after investigators found that a person was uploading child pornography to Kik, a messenger app, according to the affidavit.

Brain Staffieri was the user registered to the Kik account, police said.

During an interview as police were executing the search warrant, Brian Staffieri told officers he had been viewing and downloading child pornography for two years, according to the affidavit. He also told police that he deletes the material because he feels bad for having it, knows it is wrong and was truly sorry, police said in the affidavit.

During a forensic search of Brian Staffieri's phone and iPad, officers found two videos and three images of child pornography, police said.

After hearing the search warrant was related to child pornography, William Staffieri told police that he “frequently downloads pornography from the internet” and told police that he has seen child pornography and it may be on his phone, but he didn’t intentionally search it, according to the affidavit.

Police found eight videos of child pornography on William Staffieri's phone after a forensic analysis, according to the affidavit. He also frequently searched for words online that police described as “commonly used as a search term when one searches for images and videos depicting child pornography,” police said.

Brian Staffieri is charged with five felony counts of dissemination of child pornography and one felony count of Criminal use of a communication device, according to court documents. William Staffieri was charged with eight felony counts of child pornography and two felony counts of criminal use of a communication device.

Both are free on $150,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled together at 9:15 a.m. on June 23 in front of district judge Joshua Keller.